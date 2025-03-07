RECAP: Panthers 3, Blue Jackets 0

Panthers record second shutout in their last three games

recap-fla-vs-cjb-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Talk about a dynamic duo.

With Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart each posting three points, the Florida Panthers cruised to a 3-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Improving to 39-21-3, the defending Stanley Cup champions remain atop the Atlantic Division.

“We’ve been on the same team, the same line, for a long time,” Barkov said of his chemistry with Reinhart. “We think about the game the same way."

In the zone, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped all 16 shots he faced to earn his fourth shutout of the season.

Owning a 9-2-0 record in his last 11 games, he boasts a stellar .942 save percentage in that span.

Entering rarified air, Bobrovsky is now tied with Tony Esposito for 10th place on the NHL's all-time wins list with 423.

“It seems like it’s always another milestone for Bobby,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. “We’re extremely proud of him and happy he’s backstopping us.”

On the power play in the first period, the Panthers broke the ice when Reinhart beat Elvis Merzlikins with a far-side shot from his favorite spot in the slot to make it 1-0 at 5:58.

Sam Reinhart makes it 1-0 with a power play goal in the first period against Columbus.

Columbus challenged the goal for puck out of play, but the call stood after a lengthy review.

Moving up the franchise’s all-time leaderboard, Reinhart’s goal was his 153rd as a Panther, catapulting him past Hall of Famer Pavel Bure (152) for the fifth-most in the team’s history.

After dropping the gloves earlier with Joseph LaBate, Jonah Gadjovich, who always loves to get the home crowd fired up with fisticuffs, closed out the first period for the Panthers with a second brawl, this time going toe to toe with fellow heavyweight forward Mathieu Olivier.

“He’s an animal,” Ekblad said of Gadjovich.

Making the Blue Jackets pay on the power play yet again, the Panthers doubled their lead in the second period when Mackie Samoskevich corralled a rebound after a point shot from Barkov and lifted the puck over a diving Elvis Merzlikins to make it 2-0 at 6:34.

Mackie Samoskevich makes it 2-0 on the power play in the second period against Columbus.

Heating up, the 22-year-old rookie has netted four goals in his last seven games.

“I’m learning a lot pretty quickly,” Samoskevich said. “They (my teammates) are very smart, and the coaching staff as well. We do a lot of video on what to expect.”

A stalwart showing, the Panthers allowed just three shots on goal in the second period.

Making that stat even more impressive is the fact that Columbus entered tonight’s tilt averaging the fifth-most goals in the NHL (3.33).

Tested early in the third period, Bobrovsky robbed LaBate on a shot from the slot.

Keeping his shutout intact, he later gloved a good look from Adam Fantilli late in regulation.

At 17:48, Barkov provided the dagger with an empty-net goal to make it 3-0.

Aleksander Barkov makes it 3-0 in the third against Columbus.

At 5-on-5, the Panthers held the Blue Jackets to just 31 shot attempts in the win.

“They’re dynamic and their fast,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “You have to be right on. We worked hard tonight for this win. That wasn’t easy. There was a lot of hard work that went into taking two feet of ice away from a team that can be really dangerous off the rush.”

THEY SAID IT

“We love Samo. His ability to cut back, hold onto to pucks, make plays. … He’s fearless. He’ll go into any corner and come out with the puck more often than not.” – Aaron Ekblad on Mackie Samoskevich’s rookie season

“It was crazy. It got everyone up, for sure. He’s so tough. He’s such a good player, too. He brings everything.” – Mackie Samoskevich on Jonah Gadjovich’s two fights

CATS STATS

- Sam Reinhart has scored at least 10 power-play goals in each of the last five seasons.

- Aaron Ekblad extended his assist streak to five games.

- Sergei Bobrovsky made five high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

- Aleksander Barkov went 8-for-14 (57.1%) in the faceoff circle.

- Mackie Samoskevich logged a team-high six hits.

- The Panthers have posted two shutouts in their last three games.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Panthers will try to make it six straight wins when they close the book on their homestand with a battle against the Buffalo Sabres at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click HERE.

