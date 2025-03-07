RECAP: Panthers 3, Blue Jackets 0

SUNRISE, Fla. – Talk about a dynamic duo.

With Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart each posting three points, the Florida Panthers cruised to a 3-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Improving to 39-21-3, the defending Stanley Cup champions remain atop the Atlantic Division.

“We’ve been on the same team, the same line, for a long time,” Barkov said of his chemistry with Reinhart. “We think about the game the same way."

In the zone, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped all 16 shots he faced to earn his fourth shutout of the season.

Owning a 9-2-0 record in his last 11 games, he boasts a stellar .942 save percentage in that span.

Entering rarified air, Bobrovsky is now tied with Tony Esposito for 10th place on the NHL's all-time wins list with 423.

“It seems like it’s always another milestone for Bobby,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. “We’re extremely proud of him and happy he’s backstopping us.”

On the power play in the first period, the Panthers broke the ice when Reinhart beat Elvis Merzlikins with a far-side shot from his favorite spot in the slot to make it 1-0 at 5:58.