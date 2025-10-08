RECAP: Panthers 3, Blackhawks 2

SUNRISE, Fla. – One down, 81 more to go on the path back to the playoffs.

Getting off to a good start in their quest for a third straight Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers got right back to work with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Opening Night at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

“It’s a great way to start,” forward Brad Marchand said. “You want to start with a win.”

Prior to puck drop, the Panthers raised their second straight championship banner into the rafters.

“That was nice,” said defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who had the honor of carrying the Cup out in the absence of injured captain Aleksander Barkov. “That’s usually Barky’s spot. I was just filling in. It feels incredible coming out in front of our fans, being able to hoist it one last time. Trying to put that feeling behind us and move on to playing hockey this year.”

After standing tall on the penalty kill, the Blackhawks broke the ice when Frank Nazar fired a nifty shot past Sergei Bobrovsky on a breakaway to make it 1-0 at 10:03 of the first period.

But just 1:03 later, the fourth line answered for the Panthers and evened the score when A.J. Greer pounced on a rebound and lifted it past Spencer Knight to make it 1-1 at 11:06.