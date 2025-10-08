RECAP: Panthers 3, Blackhawks 2

“Great pass on the play,” Boqvist said.
A strong start to his sophomore season, it was Samoskevich’s second primary assist of the game.
“I liked it,” said Samoskevich, who notched 31 points as a rookie. “I liked our game. I thought our line played pretty well. Consistently through the game, I thought we were doing the right thing. We got some bounces, too. Overall, I liked it. We’re in a good spot.”
Shutting it down from there, the Panthers didn’t let the Blackhawks breathe.
Despite wanting to pull their goaltender for the extra attacker late in regulation, the Panthers ramped up their pressure and successfully pinned Chicago in their own zone.
By the time Knight finally could get to the bench, less than a minute remained.
From there, the Panthers held on to secure two big points off the bat.
“There was lots of good for our first game because they didn’t get a lot of action in exhibition to play,” Maurice said. “Did some good things with the puck. I think more training camp and practices ideas on the ice. We forced some things we didn’t need to. Other than that, I thought our back end was really good; our gap was really good.”
THEY SAID IT
"I thought we played really well. We could've had 10 goals tonight. We had some really good opportunities." – Brad Marchand on playing with Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe
"The important part is we had Boqvist and Greer score. We're going to need other people to fill in for some goals." – Paul Maurice on Florida’s depth scoring
“So much energy. Even on the bench talking -- what he sees, what he wants -- it’s easy to play with him. So fast, too. During the game, his energy is high. I love playing with him. He’s a great dude.” – Mackie Samoskevich on linemate Jesper Boqvist
“Getting points early in the season is going to be extremely important for us. We know that. We came to play.” – Aaron Ekblad on starting off the season with a win
CATS STATS
- The Panthers improved to 12-0-2 in season-opening games on home ice.
- Florida surrendered just two shots on goal over three power plays for Chicago.
- The Panthers won 60% of their faceoffs.
- A.J. Greer logged a team-high five hits.
- Anton Lundell won a team-high 14 faceoffs.
- The Panthers controlled 82.35% of 5-on-5 shot attempts with Brad Marchand on the ice.
WHAT’S NEXT?
The Panthers will look to keep their winning ways going when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
For tickets, click HERE.