RECAP: Panthers 2, Flyers 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – Anton Lundell and Brad Marchand each scored as the Florida Panthers grinded out a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

With the win, the defending Stanley Cup champions improved to 2-0-0.

“Probably better than we usually play against Philadelphia,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “A lot of broken plays all over, not a lot of easy puck movement. They forecheck hard. … We’ll want to be a little sharper on things because we had some chances we didn’t finish.”

The first period came and went with neither team lighting the lamp.

Keeping the Flyers off the board, Sergei Bobrovsky’s biggest early stop came when he clamped his pads together to keep Matvei Michkov from pinballing the puck into the net.

On the power play, the Panthers broke the ice in the second period when Lundell ripped a lethal shot past Dan Vladar’s glove from the right circle to make it 1-0 at 5:29.