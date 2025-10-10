RECAP: Panthers 2, Flyers 1

With the primary assist, Luke Kunin earned his first point with Florida.
Coming up in the clutch with just over two minutes left in regulation, Bobrovsky made a save on Cates and then poked away the puck to deny Tyson Foerster a rebound attempt.
With 1:16 left, Foerster essentially ended Philadelphia’s comeback homes with an interference penalty.
From there, the Panthers held on for their second straight one-goal win.
Controlling the flow of play, Florida has allowed just 39 total shots through two games.
“I think we’re playing pretty tight,” Marchand said. “I think that’s where we excel above teams. We play really tight and don’t give up a whole lot. We have a group that played together for the most part last year, so we’re very comfortable in our system.”
THEY SAID IT
“I think we’re generating enough. That’s kind of the expectation, that we’ll probably score a little less right now and hopefully we don’t have to give up less.” – Paul Maurice
“I feel like I’ve got so much experience, and now it’s just trying to get out everything I’ve learned.” – Anton Lundell
“That’s the right way to win. It means they’re playing your game. We’re getting a lot of opportunities and we can score more goals, but I think we’re more concerned about the defensive side of it and making sure we don’t allow many.” – Brad Marchand
CATS STATS
- Evan Rodrigues has recorded an assist in each of the first two games this season.
- Four of Florida’s defensemen saw at least 22 minutes of ice time.
- The Panthers became the sixth reigning Stanley Cup champion in the past 30 years to win each of their first two games of the season.
- Anton Lundell won a team-high 12 faceoffs.
- Jeff Petry and Luke Kunin each blocked two shots.
- The Panthers led 11-3 in shot attempts when Anton Lundell was deployed at 5-on-5.
- Sergei Bobrovsky made three high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.
WHAT’S NEXT?
The Panthers will try to keep their early-season winning streak alive when they close out their homestand against the Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.
