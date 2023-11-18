RECAP: Panthers 2, Ducks 1

ANAHEIM – Anthony Stolarz made 33 saves – nine of them against high-danger shots – to backstop the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday.

Improving to 11-5-1, the Panthers earned four of six points on their California road trip.

“He was awesome in this game,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Stolarz, who also picked up the win in the first stop of the trip in San Jose on Tuesday. “There wasn’t a whole lot going on for him, and then it was in alone, breakaway out of the penalty box. A couple high-end chances. He made big, big saves. Then it got it quiet for a long period of a time. A tough game to be as good as he was in, but man was he good."

Giving the Panthers a huge boost before the puck even dropped, Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour, who’d missed the first 16 games of the season while working their way back from offseason surgery, we’re both activated from injured reserve and cleared to return to action.

Last season, the two defensemen combined for 111 points (30 goals, 81 assists).

“It was awesome,” forward Anton Lundell said. “They’re such big players for our team. They help us so much. Today felt really good to have them back. You could feel the boys were enjoying it.”

Additionally, Jonah Gadjovich, who inked a one-year deal with the Panthers in October, was recalled from a conditioning stint in the AHL and also made his season debut in Anaheim.

Getting the Panthers on the board in the first period, Eetu Luostarinen beat John Gibson from the left side of the net to make it 1-0 at 14:50. On the play, Luostarinen caught Gibson trying to cover the threat of a cross-slot feed to Lundell, leaving his side of the cage wide open to attack.