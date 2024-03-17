RECAP: Lightning 5, Panthers 3

SUNRISE, Fla. – Even in defeat, the Florida Panthers found a way to impress.

After falling behind 4-0, they led 38-5 in shots on goal over the final two periods to nearly claw all the way back in a 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Looking at the fight his players showed, Paul Maurice left the game feeling encourage.

“We’ve been really good at learning from those kinds of things and then going on runs and playing our best hockey,” the Panthers head coach said. “When I say I’m fine with it, don’t get me wrong. You’re not in a good mood and you don’t like losing games, but if you lose you better learn. We can learn. I’m more comfortable tonight than I was after Dallas.”

Sitting pretty at 45-19-4, the Panthers have lost two straight games for the first time since Jan. 17-19.

In tonight’s loss, they led 4.61-2.41 in expected goals and 41-20 in scoring chances, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

“I think being engaged early is important,” Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. “We’ve kind of dug ourselves a hole the last couple, but our game is there. It works when we’re executing it.”

Benefitting from some puck luck, the Lightning opened the scoring just 20 seconds into the first period when a pass from Steven Stamkos on a 2-on-1 rush went off Brandon Montour in the slot and past Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 1-0.

After being denied on his initial breakaway attempt, Michael Eyssimont doubled the lead for the Lightning when he powered his own rebound through Bobrovsky’s five-hole and into the net to make it 2-0 at 13:21.

Coming out for the second period, the Panthers switched up their lines. Carter Verhaeghe moved up to the top line, Vladimir Tarasenko moved down to the third line, and Evan Rodrigues slid up to the second line. The fourth line remained unchanged.

“Just comfort level,” Maurice said of the changes. “There were a bunch of different options with inserting new players. I had two or three cards that I filled out when it first happened, so I just went to a different card.”

Adding to the lead for the Lightning, Darren Raddysh took a pass from former Panther Anthony Duclair and sniped a shot from the right circle to make it 3-0 at 3:02.

Just 26 seconds later, the Panthers appeared to get on the board when Josh Mahura took advantage of some chaos in the slot and fired a shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy. Good goal, right? Nope! Despite their initial call, officials ended up taking the goal off the board after retroactively giving Dmitry Kulikov a match penalty for elbowing a split-second before the light went off.

“Never seen one of those,” Maurice smirked when asked about the odd decision. “But that’s the beauty of the National Hockey League, they’ll always surprise you with something.”

Eventually turning that extended 5-on-4 into a 5-on-3 power play after the Panthers were whistled for another penalty, the Lightning tacked on another goal when Stamkos buried a one-timer from his usual spot in the left circle to make it 4-0 at 6:59.

Even though the Lightning was still on a 5-on-4 power play after that strike, the Panthers managed to push back with a goal of their own when Matthew Tkachuk kept the puck on a 3-on-1 rush and buried a far-side shot to trim the deficit to 4-1 at 8:23.

It was the first shorthanded goal of Tkachuk’s career.