RECAP: Jets 6, Panthers 4

Trailing 5-2, Florida scored two goals within a span of 1:05 to make it 5-4 late in regulation.

“We’ve got a history of not quitting in games, even when it’s away from us,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of the never-say-die attitude of his players. “I didn’t think that was going to happen.”

Getting the crowd fired up early in their Home Opener, the Jets broke the ice when Mark Scheifele, who inked a seven-year contract extension earlier this week, split the defense on the power play and beat Sergei Bobrovsky from the slot to make it 1-0 at 3:30 of the first period.

On a power play of their own after the Jets lifted a puck over the glass for a delay-of-game penalty, Sam Reinhart, a master of the man advantage, set up on the right doorstep and directed a tape-to-tape pass from Rodrigues past Connor Hellebuyck to make it 1-1 at 17:03.

Taking their first lead of the season, Rodrigues sent the Panthers ahead 2-1 when he pounced on a rebound after a shot from Dmitry Kulikov and fired it into the cage just 25 seconds into the second period. But just 10 seconds later, Kyle Connor connected on a one-timer to tie it 2-2.