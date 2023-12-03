RECAP: Islanders 4, Panthers 3

SUNRISE, Fla. – Despite racking up 93 shot attempts and 47 scoring chances, the Florida Panthers couldn’t get enough bounces to go their way in a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Snapping their point streak at three games, Florida now sits at 14-8-2 in the standings.

“I think they capitalized on their opportunities,” Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. “We had a lot of looks. They kept us to the outside pretty good, but I think we had a lot of looks and chances to score. Their goalie played well and they were opportunistic, for sure.”

With the Panthers rarely relinquishing the puck, the Islanders didn’t register their first shot on goal until the 10-minute mark of the first period. But after earning a power play soon after, New York managed to break the ice when Anders Lee scored on a redirection to make it 1-0 at 12:35.

Prior to that goal, Florida had been on a 26-for-26 run on the penalty kill.

Continuing his scorching start to the season, Sam Reinhart answered for the Panthers when he brilliantly finished off a tic-tac-toe play with Brandon Montour and Evan Rodrigues by roofing a shot into the twine to make it 1-1 with his team-leading 16th goal of the campaign at 13:41.