RECAP: Hurricanes 4, Panthers 1 (Rookie Showcase)

With the Panthers getting into some penalty trouble early, the Hurricanes took advantage. Earning a 5-on-3 power play late in the first period, defenseman Dominick Fensore crept down from the blue line and potted a rebound to break the ice and give the Hurricanes at 1-0 lead.

Helping limit the damage, Guzda stood tall in Florida’s net. Tracking the puck well through traffic, the 22-year-old stopped 11 of 12 shots in the opening 20 minutes of action.

"You go all summer waiting to play and work all summer," said Guzda, who is preparing for his sophomore season in the professional ranks after posting a 16-9-3 record during his first campaign in the AHL with Charlotte in 2022-23. "It was nice to get out there and get to playing games.

"This time of the year, it's just about finding it and getting back to your gameday habits, kind of your anchors. Playing it one shot at a time. It's kind of cliche to say, but it's just getting out of the summer mindset and back into the gameday mindset."

Picking up his second point, Fensore helped double the lead for the Hurricanes in the second period when he set up forward Noel Gunler for a goal from the slot to make it 2-0 at 5:46. Making it 3-0 not long after that, forward Justin Robidas cut to the net and buried a centering feed at 12:13.

Getting the Panthers on the board, Schwindt grabbed the puck along the boards, skated to the top of the right circle and ripped a shot over goaltender Yaniv Perets’ blocker and into the top right corner of the cage to bring the score to 3-1 with 3:53 left in the middle frame.