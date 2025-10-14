RECAP: Flyers 5, Panthers 2

PHILADELPHIA – Well, no one stays undefeated forever.

Suffering their first loss of the season, the Florida Panthers opened their five-game road trip with a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday.

A hard-fought game, the score was tied 2-2 up until 4:10 left in regulation.

“They came out fast,” forward Sam Bennett said. “They had a lot of jump to start the game. They put some good pressure on us. I thought we played well in the third [period]. We had a good pushback and a lot of chances. They capitalized, and we couldn’t get it back.”

Energized in their home opener, the Flyers broke the ice when Tyson Foerster beat Daniil Tarasov with a blocker-side snipe from the slot to make it 1-0 at 8:54 of the first period.

Keeping the deficit at one goal, the Panthers killed off a threatening power play in the second period despite the Flyers spending nearly the entire two minutes in the zone.

Gobbling up one-timers, Tarasov made five saves during that kill alone.

“I don’t have any thoughts in my head at that time,” said Tarasov, who finished with 17 saves during an impressive debut with the Panthers. “Just trying to make the other save and be simple. Stay in the crease and not do too much. Just let the puck come to me.”

Catching the Panthers in a change after a turnover, the Flyers doubled their lead later in the middle frame when Sean Couturier cashed in on a breakaway to make it 2-0 at 15:47.

Getting the Panthers on the board just before the second intermission despite being on the penalty kill, Sam Reinhart, after being stopped on his initial attempt, managed to tuck the puck past Dan Vladar to cap off a wild sequence around the net and make it 2-1 at 19:22.