RECAP: Flames 4, Panthers 1

CALGARY – That’s a split.

After besting the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, the Florida Panthers closed out their back-to-back with a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday.

Falling to 34-32-3, the Panthers finish their four-game road trip with a 1-3-0 record.

“We looked like we spent everything last night and didn’t have much in the tank,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “There were some simple things that we couldn’t do.”

Tested on the penalty kill early in the first period, the Panthers kept the Flames off the board when Daniil Tarasov went down to his belly to stop a breakaway attempt from Morgan Frost.

Later, Tarasov came up with another big stop, this time denying Mikael Backlund on a rebound.

Closing out a stalwart first period in net, Tarasov shut down Matt Coronato on a yet another breakaway.

“He made a bunch of big saves early,” Maurice said.

In the second period, the Flames broke the ice when – after a turnover in the neutral zone by the Panthers – Joel Farabee snapped a shot from beyond the left circle that clipped off a defender in front and slipped past Tarasov to make it 1-0 at 7:44.

Adding to Calgary’s lead, Victor Olofsson dropped to one knee and blasted a one-timer into the back of the cage from just inside the left circle to make it 2-0 at 10:10. Part of the trade that sent Nazem Kadri to the Colorado Avalanche, the goal was Olofsson’s first as a Flame.

Cutting the deficit in half early in the third period, A.J. Greer, who also lit the lamp just 24 hours ago in Edmonton, curled and fired a shot from the left circle that caught a piece of Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf before fluttering into the twine to make it 2-1 at 4:17.