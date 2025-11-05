RECAP: Ducks 7, Panthers 3

ANAHEIM – Learn and prepare for the next one.

Allowing five unanswered goals, the Florida Panthers fell 7-3 to the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Tuesday night.

With the loss, the Panthers now sit at 6-6-1.

“We played well enough to be in it, but it’s not really well enough and up to our standards, so some stuff we got to work on,” Noah Gregor said after the loss.

Giving the Ducks an early advantage, Cutter Gauthier found himself alone on a breakaway and made it 1-0 at 3:09.

Countering at 10:14, after coming out of the penalty box, Brad Marchand poked the puck by Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe to get a breakaway of his own and went top shelf on Lukas Dostal to even the score at 1-1.

The goal would be Marchand’s team-leading seventh of the year.