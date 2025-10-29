RECAP: Ducks 3, Panthers 2 (SO)

Panthers score twice in third to come away with a point against Ducks

By Jameson Olive
SUNRISE, Fla. – Thanks to a pair of late goals, the Florida Panthers managed to pick up a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Deserving of the second point, the defending champs led 42-19 in scoring chances in defeat.

With the loss, they now sit at 5-5-1.

“It’s something we’ve got to go through here,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “There were parts of our offensive game that were right. The analytics will be good, but there’s other parts we’ve got to get better at.”

Getting off to a good start, the Panthers pressed the attack in the first period.

Even with the Ducks earning a pair of power plays, Florida led 10-6 in scoring chances.

Keeping the opposition off the board early, Daniil Tarasov laid out to rob rookie Beckett Sennecke with a huge left pad save during Anaheim’s second power play of the period.

“He was huge,” forward Anton Lundell said of Tarasov. “Without him, it would’ve been even worse. He kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win the game. He was amazing.”

But even with the Panthers in control, the Ducks broke the ice in the second period.

On the penalty kill – the third of the period for Anaheim – Leo Carlsson blasted a one-timer from the right circle past Tarasov to make it 1-0 with a shorthanded goal at 9:57.

Earning a 5-on-3 power play later in the period, the Ducks cashed in on their two-man advantage and doubled their lead when Cutter Gauthier scored to make it 2-0 at 12:26.

"You give a team with skill a 5-on-3, the chances are they're going to score on those," Maurice said.

With one minute left in the middle frame, A.J. Greer fought Ross Johnston.

Finally rewarded, the Panthers got on the board in the third period.

After some great work by Eetu Luostarinen to dig the puck out of the boards, Mackie Samoskevich set up Lundell for a clutch goal from the slot to make it 2-1 at 11:12.

“You see one go in, and it gives you a little bit of life,” defenseman Seth Jones said.

Following a late penalty kill, the Panthers turned to one of their regular heroes.

After pulling Tarasov to gain a 6-on-5 advantage with an offensive zone faceoff coming up, Jones – moments after a crucial win in the circle from Lundell – fired a long slap shot on net that was tipped in by Sam Reinhart to make it 2-2 with only 3:06 remaining in regulation.

“I’m not a goalie, but I’m sure those are some of the hardest saves to make – those tips, traffic flashing in front of his eyes,” Jones said. “Those are how a lot of goals scored in this league, and Reino’s one of the best at it in front.”

In overtime, Samoskevich used his eye-popping speed to draw penalty, but the Panthers were unfortunately unable to cash in and find the game-winning goal on the power play.

With the action eventually getting to a shootout, Lundell netted the lone goal for Florida, while Mason McTavish and Troy Terry both scored to lock in the 3-2 win for Anaheim.

“You get a point, and those all matter later in the season,” Jones said. “That was important, but we have a tough time putting ourselves in that situation. We gave up a shorthanded goal, and then the power play right after. We have to clean up special teams a bit.”

THEY SAID IT

“We’ve got another level here that we can get to.” – Paul Maurice

“We had a lot of shots on net. Our forecheck was decent. We tried to be aggressive as defensemen and help that out a little bit, but at the end of the day we’ve got to find a way to get more bodies in front, some more traffic there.” – Seth Jones

“I think we played a really good third period.” – Anton Lundell

CATS STATS

- The Panthers won 60.9% of their faceoffs.

- Sam Reinhart scored his 28th game-tying goal with the Panthers, surpassing Scott Mellanby (27) for the sixth most in franchise history.

- Luke Kunin logged a team-high five hits.

- Gustav Forsling and Niko Mikkola each blocked four shots.

- Florida surrendered just three high-danger shot attempts at 5-on-5.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Panthers will close the book on their homestand when they host the Dallas Stars at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click HERE.

