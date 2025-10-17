RECAP: Devils 3, Panthers 1

Tarasov stands tall, but Panthers come up short in New Jersey

By Jameson Olive
NEWARK, N.J. – The Florida Panthers don’t like straying from their structure.

After winning the first three games of the season, the defending Stanley Champions saw their losing streak reach three games with a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Wednesday.

“We were pretty structurally sound for a handful of games, and we’ve gotten away from it,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “You see it sometimes on back-to-backs. I didn’t think we were very good tonight. We’ll do that as a whole group together, coaches and players.”

Moved up to the top line to help spark Florida’s offense, Evan Rodrigues broke the ice for the Panthers just 1:59 into the first period when he pounced on a rebound after a shot from Brad Marchand and sent the puck past Devils goaltender Jake Allen to quickly make it 1-0.

With the primary assist, Marchand extended his point streak to five games.

Rodrigues makes it 1-0 in the first period.

“Two really good players,” Rodrigues said of moving up to play with Marchand and Sam Bennett. “I thought we played well when we had our looks, especially early on.”

Making his second appearance this season, Daniil Tarasov came up with a big stop for the Panthers later in the first period when he turned away a heavy slap shot from Luke Hughes. Just before the first intermission, he denied Jack Hughes on wicked wrist shot from the slot.

Staying hot in the second period, Tarasov robbed Luke Glendening with his right pad.

Finally getting the Devils on the board with a perfect shot on the power play, Jack Hughes fired a shot off Tarasov and into the cage from a sharp angle to make it 1-1 at 5:48.

Getting some revenge, Tarasov later robbed Hughes on a one-timer with a wild glove save.

“Trying to do what I need to do, the simple stuff,” Tarasov said. “Sometimes you do those kind of saves when you need it, but [I’m] more focused on don’t give up a lot of rebounds, stay calm and focused on every shot.”

Tarsaov saves a one-timer from Hughes in the second period.

Like the Panthers, the Devils have also started out strong on the penalty kill.

Keeping the game tied, they killed off their fifth power play early in the third period.

“We put ourselves in a good spot going into the third, tie game,” Rodrigues said. “Just kind of couldn’t find that next one. Our power play has to be a little bit crisper. We had our looks, but don’t think it was good enough. One goal would have made the difference.”

Unfortunately, that goal went the way of New Jersey.

Beating a red-hot goaltender the only way a team can, the Devils managed to take the lead when Timo Meier tipped a very wide shot from Simon Nemec past Tarasov to make it 2-1 at 6:23.

Keeping a play alive in the offensive zone, the Devils tacked on another goal when Dawson Mercer dove to poke the puck over to Nico Hischier, who then sniped a shot into the back of the net from the slot to make it 3-1 at 11:47.

After pulling Tarasov for a 6-on-5 advantage, the Panthers appeared to pull within a goal with 1:17 left on the clock when Sam Reinhart lit the lamp. But immediately after the light went off, the officials waived off the goal due to goaltender interference.

The Panthers challenged the call, but it was ultimately upheld despite Anton Lundell, who was screening Allen on the goal, making what could at best be described as minimal contact that seemingly did not hinder New Jersey's goaltender.

When announcing the decision, even the official seemed confused -- a clip you've probably seen on social media by now.

“I think by the end they had it figured,” Maurice said when asked about the unusual ending.

Now sitting at 3-3-0, the Panthers will seek their first road win on Saturday in Buffalo.

"I liked Samoskevich's game tonight,” Maurice said. “Thought he had some jump. Rodrigues plays a real smart game of hockey. We wouldn't be bragging about much after that."

THEY SAID IT

"We don't, in our history, have a difference between in our home and road game. We do right now. But I think if we would've played that game at home, we would've got beat. I don’t think the venue changes much of the outcome." – Paul Maurice

“Their go-ahead is going six feet wide, and he just gets a stick on it. Sometimes it’s just a put to the net, right? Sometimes it’s a bounce or a chaotic play. Maybe that’s what we have to get to a little bit.” – Evan Rodrigues

“There are really great D’s here. They really help me on the ice. Off the ice, they’re a really good group of guys here. They’re supporting me every day here.” – Daniil Tarasov

CATS STATS

- Brad Marchand is the first Panthers player to record a five-game point streak at age 37 or older since Jaromir Jagr (2016-17).

- Evan Rodrigues has recorded at least one point in four of six games this season.

- Anton Lundell went 7-for-10 (70%) in the faceoff circle.

- Seth Jones had a team-high six hits.

- Gustav Forsling and Luke Kunin each blocked three shots.

- Daniil Tarasov made eight high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Panthers will look to snap out of their three-game slide when they battle the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

To find a place to watch the game, visit FloridaPanthers.com/CatsOnTap

