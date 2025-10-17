RECAP: Devils 3, Panthers 1

Like the Panthers, the Devils have also started out strong on the penalty kill.

Keeping the game tied, they killed off their fifth power play early in the third period.

“We put ourselves in a good spot going into the third, tie game,” Rodrigues said. “Just kind of couldn’t find that next one. Our power play has to be a little bit crisper. We had our looks, but don’t think it was good enough. One goal would have made the difference.”

Unfortunately, that goal went the way of New Jersey.

Beating a red-hot goaltender the only way a team can, the Devils managed to take the lead when Timo Meier tipped a very wide shot from Simon Nemec past Tarasov to make it 2-1 at 6:23.

Keeping a play alive in the offensive zone, the Devils tacked on another goal when Dawson Mercer dove to poke the puck over to Nico Hischier, who then sniped a shot into the back of the net from the slot to make it 3-1 at 11:47.

After pulling Tarasov for a 6-on-5 advantage, the Panthers appeared to pull within a goal with 1:17 left on the clock when Sam Reinhart lit the lamp. But immediately after the light went off, the officials waived off the goal due to goaltender interference.

The Panthers challenged the call, but it was ultimately upheld despite Anton Lundell, who was screening Allen on the goal, making what could at best be described as minimal contact that seemingly did not hinder New Jersey's goaltender.

When announcing the decision, even the official seemed confused -- a clip you've probably seen on social media by now.

“I think by the end they had it figured,” Maurice said when asked about the unusual ending.

Now sitting at 3-3-0, the Panthers will seek their first road win on Saturday in Buffalo.

"I liked Samoskevich's game tonight,” Maurice said. “Thought he had some jump. Rodrigues plays a real smart game of hockey. We wouldn't be bragging about much after that."

THEY SAID IT

"We don't, in our history, have a difference between in our home and road game. We do right now. But I think if we would've played that game at home, we would've got beat. I don’t think the venue changes much of the outcome." – Paul Maurice

“Their go-ahead is going six feet wide, and he just gets a stick on it. Sometimes it’s just a put to the net, right? Sometimes it’s a bounce or a chaotic play. Maybe that’s what we have to get to a little bit.” – Evan Rodrigues

“There are really great D’s here. They really help me on the ice. Off the ice, they’re a really good group of guys here. They’re supporting me every day here.” – Daniil Tarasov

CATS STATS

- Brad Marchand is the first Panthers player to record a five-game point streak at age 37 or older since Jaromir Jagr (2016-17).

- Evan Rodrigues has recorded at least one point in four of six games this season.

- Anton Lundell went 7-for-10 (70%) in the faceoff circle.

- Seth Jones had a team-high six hits.

- Gustav Forsling and Luke Kunin each blocked three shots.

- Daniil Tarasov made eight high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Panthers will look to snap out of their three-game slide when they battle the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

To find a place to watch the game, visit FloridaPanthers.com/CatsOnTap