RECAP: Canucks 5, Panthers 3

With the Panthers trailing 3-1 entering the third period, Sam Reinhart scored twice to briefly make it 3-3 before Kuzmenko answered for the Canucks to stifle the attempted comeback.

“We were right there,” said Reinhart, who’s lit the lamp in each of the last four games to increase his team-high goal total to six. “Their first two periods were really solid. I think they were heavier in the battle. It wasn’t that we weren’t moving. I thought we were moving our feet. It’s just in the battles, they were winning the vast majority of them. Early in the season we’ve been able to flip a switch in games, so I like that again tonight, but I think just earlier be more urgent in the battle.”

In the first period, the captains traded goals.

Just 20 seconds after Quinn Hughes put the Canucks on top 1-0 with a power-play goal at 11:09, Aleksander Barkov answered for the Panthers when he gathered a slick touch-pass from Evan Rodrigues, cut through the defense and buried a backhander to make it 1-1 at 11:29.