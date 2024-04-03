RECAP: Canadiens 5, Panthers 3

Over the last two games, Tarasenko has logged four points (one goal, three assists).

“I thought we came out pretty good,” Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson said. “I thought we had some bad breaks in the second that kind of cost us some goals. … We came out a little slow in the third and they scored right away. That took away momentum.”

Following two quick penalties by the Panthers late in the period, but Canadiens earned 58 seconds of a 5-on-3 power play. Standing tall, the Panthers successfully killed off the first penalty before the intermission and then took care of the other early in the second period.

After a tussle with Juraj Slafkovsky near the end of the first, Ekblad left and did not return.

Maurice said the team would know more about the injury on Wednesday.

The Canadiens briefly thought they tied the game when Brendan Gallagher tried to jam a puck through Anthony Stolarz’s pads during a battle outside the crease. Following a long review, officials first deemed it a “good goal,” but then quickly corrected it to “no goal.”

Later in the period, the Canadiens pulled even when Nick Suzuki took advantage of a turnover by the Panthers and ripped a shot past Stolarz from the slot to make it 2-2 at 5:58. Netting another goal, Suzuki struck on the power play to put Montreal up 3-2 at 12:24.

Just 33 seconds into the third period, Cole Caufield extended Montreal’s advantage to 4-2 when he flew around the net and tucked in a wrap-around goal. Not taking their foot off the gas, Jake Evans padded the lead to 5-2 for the Canadiens with a shorthanded goal at 4:34.

“I think we gave too many chances to them to score,” Barkov said. “They’re a high-skilled team, fast team. They got what they wanted. They scored the goals. We just couldn’t keep the puck out of the net. We obviously need to be better than that.”

With the game out of reach and things getting heated late in regulation, Brandon Montour and Nick Cousins both received misconducts and got tossed after a scuffle with a few Canadiens along the boards, including Brendan Gallagher, who also received a misconduct.

As the penalties continued to pile up, the Panthers killed off two extended 5-on-3 power plays for the Canadiens. Not going down without a fight, Sam Bennett, touching twine for the second straight game, scored to cut the deficit to 5-3 at 18:44.