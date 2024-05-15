RECAP: Bruins 2, Panthers 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – They knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

Missing out on their first opportunity to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final, the Florida Panthers came up just a bit short in a 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

With the action shifting back to TD Garden for Game 6, the Panthers still hold a 3-2 series lead.

“You play a seven-game series for a reason,” Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. “It’s not always going to go your way. You try and learn from it. There’s some things we can do a little bit better. We’re going to learn from it, we’re going to recover and we’re going to come back.”

In defeat, the Panthers owned a 25-19 edge in scoring chances.

They also missed on 13 shots.

“It was a 2-1 game that I think if both teams hit their empty nets or the stuff they missed the net on, maybe we lose, but we lose 8-7,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “The goalies were really good, but it wasn’t like that. Lots of broken plays. I didn’t like our first [period]. … I never felt we got to the way we looked. But even with that, we had our opportunities.”

Getting the Bruins on the board early, Morgan Geekie slipped into the slot unnoticed and beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a slick backhand shot to make it 1-0 at 4:49 of the first period.

Tested often in the opening 20 minutes, Bobrovsky stopped 12 of 13 shots.

“He’s been exceptional all year for us,” Reinhart said. “He kept us in it, especially in that first half until we were able to get our legs under us a little bit.”

Building up some momentum after a perfectly executed penalty kill in the second period, the Panthers evened the score when Reinhart overpowered a defender, pounced on a loose puck in the slot and ripped the rubber past Jeremy Swayman to make it 1-1 at 6:23.