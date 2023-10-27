Q&A: Stenlund talks Florida, Sweden and more!

News Feed

New dad Brandon Montour discusses balance of hockey and family on ‘Inside the Panthers’

New dad Brandon Montour discusses balance of hockey and family on ‘Inside the Panthers’
Florida Panthers Announces Fourth-Annual ‘Stache Dash 5K’ Night Presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care on Saturday, Nov. 18

Florida Panthers Announces Fourth-Annual ‘Stache Dash 5K’ Night Presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care on Saturday, Nov. 18
NOTEBOOK: Bennett back at practice with the Panthers

NOTEBOOK: Bennett back at practice with the Panthers
RECAP: Panthers 3, Sharks 1

RECAP: Panthers 3, Sharks 1
PREVIEW: Stolarz to start as Panthers welcome Sharks to Sunrise

PREVIEW: Stolarz to start as Panthers welcome Sharks to Sunrise
Reinhart named NHL’s Third Star of the Week 

Reinhart named NHL’s Third Star of the Week 
Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Season Community Drives

Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Season Community Drives
RECAP: Canucks 5, Panthers 3

RECAP: Canucks 5, Panthers 3
PREVIEW: Panthers look to stay hot at home against Canucks

PREVIEW: Panthers look to stay hot at home against Canucks
Panthers Prospect Report: October 20, 2023

Panthers Prospect Report: October 20, 2023
RECAP: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 1

RECAP: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 1
PREVIEW: Panthers celebrate Home Opener with playoff rematch vs. Leafs

PREVIEW: Panthers celebrate Home Opener with playoff rematch vs. Leafs
Q&A: Sourdif talks NHL debut, new nicknames and more!

Q&A: Sourdif talks NHL debut, new nicknames and more!
Florida Panthers Announce Multi-Year Extension with LaCroix

Florida Panthers Announce Multi-Year Extension with LaCroix
Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital
RECAP: Panthers 4, Devils 3

RECAP: Panthers 4, Devils 3
Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Jonah Gadjovich on a One-Year Contract 

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Jonah Gadjovich on a One-Year Contract 
PREVIEW: Sourdif set for NHL debut as Panthers end road trip in New Jersey

PREVIEW: Sourdif set for NHL debut as Panthers end road trip in New Jersey

Q&A: Stenlund talks Florida, Sweden and more!

kevin-stenlund

© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Kevin Stenlund is making an impact early on in his first season with the Panthers.

The former Colombus Blue Jacket and Winnipeg Jet has made his presence known on both sides of the ice with his linemates Ryan Lomberg and Steven Lorentz.

Over his last three games, Stenlund has two goals and blocked a critical shot against defenseman John Klingberg as time was expiring in Florida’s win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Panthers home opener on Oct. 19.

Following Friday’s practice at Amerant Bank Arena, I sat down with the 6’5” forward to talk Florida, Sweden and more.

Kevin Stenlund breaks the ice against the Maple Leafs with a wicked snipe.

DARRAGH: You’ve been down in Florida now for a few months, what has been your impression so far of Florida living?

STENDLUND: Can’t complain, it’s amazing. There’s good weather every day. I’m really close to the beach and can go take a swim whenever I want really, so it’s been amazing.

DARRAGH: A few home games so far at Amerant Bank Arena, what do you think of the fans so far? Is it the same/different than what you expected?

STENLUND: It’s more than I expected. They’re loud. It’s been really fun and I’m enjoying every minute of it.

DARRAGH: Mostly centering Lomberg and Lorentz so far, how has chemistry been with them on and off the ice?

STENLUND: It’s great. They’re both working hard every day. It’s been easy to play with them, you know what to expect. It’s been a good line.

DARRAGH: In the last couple of wins you’ve been on the ice in the closing minutes. What does it mean to you to have the trust of the coaching staff this early on and what can that do for your confidence?

STENLUND: It’s a big confidence boost. That’s where I want to play, that’s where my game is good at. I’m really excited to be playing then and just have to keep it going.

DARRAGH: You spent 4 years in the SHL, how did that prepare you for the NHL and shaping out your game?

STENLUND: It’s playing against men, that’s the biggest part. Being aware of times during the game that counts, the first five minutes, the last five minutes. Get the puck deep whenever you need to, the smart plays that you need to be making during the whole game.

Stenlund makes it 3-1 as time expires in the game.

DARRAGH: When you’re not playing hockey, what are your favorite hobbies/activities?

STENLUND: I’m a big golfer and play tennis. I love watching soccer, big English Premier League fan. Arsenal is my team and I follow them really closely.

DARRAGH: If someone was going to travel to Sweden, what is one place, one food, and one activity you would recommend?

STENLUND: Obviously Stockholm, especially during the summer. I can probably name about 20 places to eat, restaurants are probably one of the best parts of the city. Going out on a boat to the archipelagos is a nice view and nice way to spend the day.

DARRAGH: When you’re traveling with the team on the road, what’s your go-to way to pass time?

STENLUND: Mostly the last couple of years I have been getting into cards. I was a big movie guy, but I feel like I’ve watched them all, so I’m more into the card games now. Guys have been playing poker and I love poker.

DARRAGH: If you could create your own music festival, who would the headliners be and where would it be located?

STENLUND: Obviously I have to go with Swedish DJs. I’d have Kygo and Swedish House Mafia. The place I would have it would be somewhere in Europe. I’ve seen Tomorrowland and stuff like that, Belgium seems cool. I’ve never been, so I’ll say Belgium.