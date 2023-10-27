Q&A: Stenlund talks Florida, Sweden and more!

DARRAGH: You’ve been down in Florida now for a few months, what has been your impression so far of Florida living?

STENDLUND: Can’t complain, it’s amazing. There’s good weather every day. I’m really close to the beach and can go take a swim whenever I want really, so it’s been amazing.

DARRAGH: A few home games so far at Amerant Bank Arena, what do you think of the fans so far? Is it the same/different than what you expected?

STENLUND: It’s more than I expected. They’re loud. It’s been really fun and I’m enjoying every minute of it.

DARRAGH: Mostly centering Lomberg and Lorentz so far, how has chemistry been with them on and off the ice?

STENLUND: It’s great. They’re both working hard every day. It’s been easy to play with them, you know what to expect. It’s been a good line.

DARRAGH: In the last couple of wins you’ve been on the ice in the closing minutes. What does it mean to you to have the trust of the coaching staff this early on and what can that do for your confidence?

STENLUND: It’s a big confidence boost. That’s where I want to play, that’s where my game is good at. I’m really excited to be playing then and just have to keep it going.

DARRAGH: You spent 4 years in the SHL, how did that prepare you for the NHL and shaping out your game?

STENLUND: It’s playing against men, that’s the biggest part. Being aware of times during the game that counts, the first five minutes, the last five minutes. Get the puck deep whenever you need to, the smart plays that you need to be making during the whole game.