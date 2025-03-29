Q&A: Jones on his ‘exciting transition’ to the Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE – Seth Jones is getting settled in.

After being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in a pre-deadline trade earlier this month, the veteran defenseman has quickly become a key player for the Florida Panthers.

Stepping up in the absence of both Aaron Ekblad and Dmitry Kulikov, Jones has posted three points (one goal, two assists) and 13 blocked shots in 11 games since the trade.

In that time, he also leads the Panthers in total ice time with 281:30.

“He’s a great guy,” forward Anton Lundell said of Jones, who arrived to the Panthers with more than 800 games of NHL experience. “I’m really happy to have him on our side. I’d been following him when he played for other teams, but now that I get to play with him you really see how great a player he is and how skilled. He makes all the right decisions.”

With just 10 games left in the regular season and the Panthers fighting to claim first place in the Atlantic Division, I had a chance to catch with Jones following Saturday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex to discuss his transition to a new team, playoff buzz and more.

OLIVE: How are you feeling your first few weeks into being a Panther?

JONES: I feel good! I got into a home and got all my stuff moved from Chicago. Now I can just focus on hockey. It’s been an exciting transition. A lot of new faces, a lot of new things, but I feel good.

OLIVE: You arrived to the Panthers with a contract that runs through the 2029-30 season. How nice is it joining a new team when you know you can plant some roots?

JONES: It’s nice. It’s comforting, but it’s just nice to be here in this organization now and play some winning hockey, play some meaningful games in hopefully April, May and June. I’m just trying to learn and get better every day from the guys that have been here.

OLIVE: You’ve spent quite a bit of time on the road since joining the Panthers. How much have those trips helped you build relationships with your new teammates?

JONES: It’s been good. I’m starting to build relationships with everyone. The road helps with that – dinners and stuff like that. We’re around each other quite a bit, and we’re going on the road again this week. The relationships off the ice obviously translate to on the ice. I’m just trying to fit into the group and do what I can to help the team.

OLIVE: In the limited time you’ve had in South Florida, have you had a chance to explore the area at all?

JONES: A little bit. When I first got here, I was out by the beach in a hotel for a week or two. I found a good sushi spot, some good Italian. I actually like to cook, so I’ve been doing that a little bit since I moved out of the hotel and into my home. It’s been nice. The weather has been a change, which is always good. You can take a stroll through the neighborhood any time you want or head to the beach. You can kind of get away from hockey in that sense.

OLIVE: On the topic of the weather, how much have you had to adjust your wardrobe?

JONES: Yeah, I think the trench coats and sweatshirts are going away for a while [smiles]. I had so much heavy winter stuff coming from Chicago. I brought a lot of that, but I think it might be time to put that in storage.

OLIVE: When you arrived to the Panthers, head coach Paul Maurice talked a lot about the adjustments you’d have to make in terms of systems and also to the style of play in the Eastern Conference. After a few weeks, how has that transition been for you?

JONES: The man-on-man in the D-zone has been a transition, for sure. I’ve played zone practically my whole career. It’s switching off, things like that. That’s been a transition, and the neutral zone has been a little bit of a transition as well. The wing lock pretty much, the 1-1-3 we play, has been a transition, too. I’m doing a lot of video with the coaches every day – after the games, before every game. I’m trying to tweak little things, work on habits that I have from just playing 10 years in basically the same system. It’s coming along well and hopefully I’m just getting better every game.