PROSPECTS: Sourdif ‘put the work in’ to prepare for second pro season

© Tori Bookwalter - Florida Panthers

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – After racking up 205 points over five seasons in the WHL, Justin Sourdif made the jump to the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers in 2022-23.

In his first season with the Checkers, the tough and speedy forward, a third-round pick (87th overall) by Florida in 2020, recorded 24 points (7 goals, 17 assists) in 48 games.

“He got a year pro under his belt,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “He comes to this training camp in a way different mindset than last year. He’s healthy. He looks good. He also understands what we’re doing. He’s in a position to now show what he can do.”

Following the second day of training camp at the Panthers IceDen, I had the chance to speak with Sourdif on his rookie year in Charlotte, summer activities, camp and more.

DARRAGH: You were able to suit up in the playoffs during your first season in the AHL with the Checkers. What was that experience like for you?

SOURDIF: I think it was a pretty good year overall. I don’t think I could’ve asked for a better rookie year with the vets I had and the whole team and coaching staff. Everybody helped me so much with the transition and made it pretty easy and seamless. I can’t thank them enough. Obviously I had a couple injuries there, which is unfortunate. As young player, you want to come in and try to be healthy and stay in the lineup, but the staff helped me a lot recover from my injuries and was ultimately able to get back for playoffs so it was a good year.

DARRAGH: What stands out to you the most from last season?

SOURDIF: Game 2 of the play-in round. It went to a third overtime; we ended up scoring to force a Game 3. It was a pretty happy moment. The team was exhausted, but it was just nice to see everyone in the room smiling and to have the season still alive. I think we had a pretty good feeling we were going to win that Game 3 and move on to the next round.

DARRAGH: How was your summer, any big highlights?

SOURDIF: It was a pretty quiet summer for me, just going to the gym, skating, a couple golf trips with my friends. Kept it pretty causal, no big vacations or anything. Obviously it was a pretty important summer again, just tried to put the work in and come to camp to do the best I can.

DARRAGH: What’s your favorite summer activity when you’re not training?

SOURDIF: I’d probably say golf now. I just kind of recently took it up not too long ago, and I am pretty involved with it now and enjoy it a lot. Before it was video games. I’d definitely rather get outside and get some fresh air while playing 18-holes than sit in my room and play video games with my buddies. It’s definitely a lot healthier and much more enjoyable.

© Tori Bookwalter - Florida Panthers

DARRAGH: How’s camp going so far?

SOURDIF: Camp is going good so far. It’s only day two, but I think it’s going well. Everyone is pretty tired and I’m just doing the best I can. I’m looking forward to these preseason games because I didn’t get to play in any last year which was definitely disappointing, so that’s something that I am looking forward to as well.

DARRAGH: What’s your mindset heading into this camp, are there certain areas you’re looking to focus more on?

SOURDIF: I would say scoring. I’m trying to work on my shot and scoring in tight. I have the ability to get to the net and use my speed, but if you can’t finish those goals in tight and opportunities than there’s no point, so that’s something I’m really trying to work on.

DARRAGH: There’s obviously the leaders that wear the letters, but what guys here at camp would you say are leaders that go under the radar?

SOURDIF: Pretty much all the guys on the team are leaders, that’s one of the reasons why you saw them going to the Stanley Cup Final. I think everybody contributes a large amount and influences the younger guys. They’re all helping us out and great guys. It shows on the ice why they had such a successful season last year.

DARRAGH: There’s a lot going on this week, how do you process it all and take away what’s important?

SOURDIF: It’s been fun. There’s definitely a lot to process and you learn a lot taking advice from the entire coaching staff and scouts here. Everybody is trying to help here, so you interpret that and try to bring it into your own game.

DARRAGH: What’s your favorite thing about training camp?

SOURDIF: I would say just being with the guys and having fun. I have a true passion and love for hockey. It’s the most fun thing I have going on in my life and to be able to do it with my friends and teammates, there’s nothing better.

DARRAGH: What’s your favorite thing to do in South Florida?

SOURDIF: I don’t have my clubs down here, but I’d definitely like to golf a couple more courses down here. Other than that, going to the beach or just walking around is really fun to do.

