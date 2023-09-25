PROSPECTS: Sourdif ‘put the work in’ to prepare for second pro season

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – After racking up 205 points over five seasons in the WHL, Justin Sourdif made the jump to the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers in 2022-23.

In his first season with the Checkers, the tough and speedy forward, a third-round pick (87th overall) by Florida in 2020, recorded 24 points (7 goals, 17 assists) in 48 games.

“He got a year pro under his belt,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “He comes to this training camp in a way different mindset than last year. He’s healthy. He looks good. He also understands what we’re doing. He’s in a position to now show what he can do.”

Following the second day of training camp at the Panthers IceDen, I had the chance to speak with Sourdif on his rookie year in Charlotte, summer activities, camp and more.

DARRAGH: You were able to suit up in the playoffs during your first season in the AHL with the Checkers. What was that experience like for you?

SOURDIF: I think it was a pretty good year overall. I don’t think I could’ve asked for a better rookie year with the vets I had and the whole team and coaching staff. Everybody helped me so much with the transition and made it pretty easy and seamless. I can’t thank them enough. Obviously I had a couple injuries there, which is unfortunate. As young player, you want to come in and try to be healthy and stay in the lineup, but the staff helped me a lot recover from my injuries and was ultimately able to get back for playoffs so it was a good year.

DARRAGH: What stands out to you the most from last season?

SOURDIF: Game 2 of the play-in round. It went to a third overtime; we ended up scoring to force a Game 3. It was a pretty happy moment. The team was exhausted, but it was just nice to see everyone in the room smiling and to have the season still alive. I think we had a pretty good feeling we were going to win that Game 3 and move on to the next round.

DARRAGH: How was your summer, any big highlights?

SOURDIF: It was a pretty quiet summer for me, just going to the gym, skating, a couple golf trips with my friends. Kept it pretty causal, no big vacations or anything. Obviously it was a pretty important summer again, just tried to put the work in and come to camp to do the best I can.

DARRAGH: What’s your favorite summer activity when you’re not training?

SOURDIF: I’d probably say golf now. I just kind of recently took it up not too long ago, and I am pretty involved with it now and enjoy it a lot. Before it was video games. I’d definitely rather get outside and get some fresh air while playing 18-holes than sit in my room and play video games with my buddies. It’s definitely a lot healthier and much more enjoyable.