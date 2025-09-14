PROSPECTS: Sawchyn, St. Martin prepare for next level

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

Wesley Chapel - Leveling up.

Making the most of their time in the WHL, Florida Panthers’ prospects Gracyn Sawchyn and Hunter St. Martin are preparing to take the next step in the 2025-26 season.

With a summer of training in the rearview mirror now, the pair of 20-year-old forwards now have their sights set on the upcoming training camp.

“Just compete my hardest every day,” Sawchyn, the Panthers 2023 second-round pick (63rd overall), said of his mindset for camp.

In 54 games for the Edmonton Oil Kings a season ago, Sawchyn recorded WHL career-highs in goals (30), assists (48), points (78).

Before the skates in Fort Lauderdale, Sawchyn and St. Martin will be amongst their 24 prospect teammates competing in the 2025 Rookie Showcase in Wesley Chapel, FL.

For each, it has been a tournament that has boosted strong season starts.

“It was a confidence boost knowing that I did well here and against these guys,” said St. Martin, who found the back of the net each game in last year’s tournament. “I think the process stays the same no matter what. You go and do your thing, trust your abilities and whatever happens, you can’t really control the results. You just go and do your best effort.”

Also putting up WHL bests in last season’s campaign on the path to securing a WHL title, St. Martin, who was drafted by the Panthers in the sixth-round (193rd) overall in 2024, tallied 59 points and ranked second on Medicine Hat with 39 goals.

Playing together alongside Jack Devine in the first game of the Showcase against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, the line helped the Panthers to a 3-2 shootout win, showing some early chemistry before camp.

“Every year’s been a little bit different,” said Sawchyn, who is playing in his third Showcase. “I think the biggest thing for me is just trying to play a mature game this weekend and then hopefully carry that into training camp with the big guys.”

Both putting pen to paper last fall for three-year, entry level contracts, now the next exciting milestones approaches.

“I’ve seen them over the years of development camp and obviously rookie tournament last year, so excited to watch those guys get an opportunity to start their pro career,” said Charlotte Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear of the two players. “It’s always exciting for a young player. Excited to see what steps those guys take.”

Taking another step in their careers, it’s about trusting the process.

“Going into the first year there’s not expectations on yourself or externally,” said St. Martin. “I think this year I have high expectations internally for sure. Going into my first year of pro, there’s going to be challenges, but I trust my process and mindset.”

The Panthers will take on the Nashville Predators on Monday at 12:00 p.m. ET in their final game of the Rookie Showcase.

Catch the game on FloridaPanthers.com

