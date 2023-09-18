PROSPECTS: McAllister looking to build off strong pro debut heading into 2023-24

An exciting new chapter is underway for rookie Ryan McAllister, who is entering his first full season at the professional level.

This past season, the young forward out of Western Michigan University demonstrated his potential at both the collegiate and pro level.

Finishing sixth among NCAA skaters in scoring during his freshman season in 2022-23, the undrafted prospect quickly gained national attention, including that of Panthers General Manager Bill Zito, who signed the 21-year-old to a three-year, entry-level contract in April.

Prior to the kickoff of the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase in Estero, Florida, the poised playmaker expressed his excitement about taking the next step in his budding career.

“I thought about it a lot, talked it over with friends and family for months, and had a lot of meetings with my coach in college,” McAllister said after the opening day of Rookie Camp at the Panthers IceDen last week. “I think it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up with the Panthers.”

After putting pen to paper on his contract with the Panthers, McAllister got his first taste of pro hockey when he joined Florida’s AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, in April.

Getting right to work, the London, Ontario native notched his first pro point and first multi-assist game in just his second appearance. Over five games to close out the regular season, he totaled five points (one goal, four assists). In the playoffs, he added a goal and an assist in three games.