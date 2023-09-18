News Feed

PROSPECTS: Kai Schwindt’s confidence and physicality growing

Florida Panthers To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Annual Excellence Series

Florida Panthers Announce 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase Roster

Reinhart throws first pitch as Marlins celebrate Panthers Night

Can't-Miss Road Games for the Panthers in 2023-24

Cats Renew Longstanding Partnership with JetBlue, Add JetBlue Vacations
Florida Panthers Sept. 25 & Sept. 29 Preseason Games to Celebrate 30 Seasons of Community Impact

2022-23 Season Rewind: Matthew Tkachuk

Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Theme Nights

2022-23 Season Rewind: Carter Verhaeghe
Panthers Announce Schedule for 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase at Hertz Arena

Amerigol LATAM Cup Returns for Fifth Annual Tournament at Florida Panthers IceDen on Aug. 23-27

2022-23 Season Rewind: Brandon Montour

2022-23 Season Rewind: Sergei Bobrovsky
Territory Talk: Summer Mailbag

2022-23 Season Rewind: Sam Bennett
Florida Panthers Single Game Tickets Available Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at 10 AM

2022-23 Season Rewind: Aaron Ekblad

PROSPECTS: McAllister looking to build off strong pro debut heading into 2023-24

By Ruby Hellstrom
An exciting new chapter is underway for rookie Ryan McAllister, who is entering his first full season at the professional level.

This past season, the young forward out of Western Michigan University demonstrated his potential at both the collegiate and pro level.

Finishing sixth among NCAA skaters in scoring during his freshman season in 2022-23, the undrafted prospect quickly gained national attention, including that of Panthers General Manager Bill Zito, who signed the 21-year-old to a three-year, entry-level contract in April.

Prior to the kickoff of the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase in Estero, Florida, the poised playmaker expressed his excitement about taking the next step in his budding career.

“I thought about it a lot, talked it over with friends and family for months, and had a lot of meetings with my coach in college,” McAllister said after the opening day of Rookie Camp at the Panthers IceDen last week. “I think it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up with the Panthers.”

After putting pen to paper on his contract with the Panthers, McAllister got his first taste of pro hockey when he joined Florida’s AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, in April.

Getting right to work, the London, Ontario native notched his first pro point and first multi-assist game in just his second appearance. Over five games to close out the regular season, he totaled five points (one goal, four assists). In the playoffs, he added a goal and an assist in three games.

Despite having to make some adjustments, the transition couldn’t have gone much smoother.

“Coming from college to the pros, isn’t an easy adjustment, but I think there’s parts of my game that can translate over,” said McAllister, who was a top goal-scorer in the AJHL before going to college. “I feel like I’ve got a good offensive mind out there, but there’s some things I need to work on, and obviously get stronger and faster. … I think parts of my game are right there.”

During his time in Charlotte, McAllister said he was able to learn a lot in a short period of time from Checkers coach Geordie Kinnear, who also heads up this week’s Rookie Camp for the Cats.

“Being under Geordie, he’s an unbelievable coach and always trying to make guys better, so I think just getting that little taste of experience kind of brings me here,” McAllister said. “Now I got some experience that I can teach the younger guys a thing or two, which is obviously great.”

Having weathering “a lot of ups and downs” throughout his career, McAllister believes he’s now on the outset of a very promising path with the Panthers heading into the 2023-24 campaign.

“I kept pushing and ended up here,” he said. “It’s an unbelievable organization and I’m happy with where I’m at.”

With high hopes to pick up right where he left off last spring, McAllister has utilized the offseason to his advantage. Working to turn his weaknesses into strengths, he prioritized cleaning up his feet out on the ice, which he said “was kind of a knock on me coming into the pros, but I feel like I’ve worked on it enough and I feel like it’s getting better every day.”

Like many prospects, McAllister also feels like there’s no better time to be a Panther.

After watching the team throughout its incredible run to the Stanley Cup Final just a few months ago, the desire to someday be a part of that group and put on a Panthers sweater only grew.

“It was super exciting to watch that playoff run,” said McAllister, who lit the lamp during Florida’s 4-2 win over Nashville in their second game of the Rookie Showcase on Saturday. “I mean it was something so special last year. Hopefully we can come in and the team can do it again. It’s a great culture here, great city, great fans. It’s unbelievable.”