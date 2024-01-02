PROSPECTS: Alscher helps Czechia advance to semifinals at World Juniors

Panthers prospect averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time per game for Czechia

Marek-Alschr-IIHF-16x9

© Matt Zambonin (International Ice Hockey Federation)

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

Marek Alscher has a medal on his mind.

After helping Czechia secure a 3-2 win over Canada on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers prospect has advanced to the semifinals at the 2024 IIHF World junior Championship.

Making amends for their loss to Canada in the gold-medal game in 2023, Jakub Stancl scored the go-ahead goal for Czechia with just 11.7 seconds remaining in regulation.

Selected by the Panthers in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Alscher, who was inked to a three-year, entry-level contract in March, has played a big role on Czechia’s blue line, averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time per game.

In the win over Canada, he skated the second-most minutes on the team (21:40).

This marks the third straight year that Czechia will play for a medal.

In 2023, Panthers forward prospect Jakub Kos helped Czechia win silver.

While Czechia now waits to see who they’ll face in the semifinal in Gothenburg, Sweden, the remaining schedule for the World Juniors can be found below.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Relegation game, 5 a.m. ET (NHLN, TSN4)

Semifinal 1, 9 a.m. ET (NHLN, TSN)

Semifinal 2, 1:30 p.m. ET (NHLN, TSN)

Friday, Jan. 5

Third-place game, 9 a.m. ET (NHLN, TSN)

Championship game, 1:30 p.m. ET (NHLN, TSN)

Follow @IIHFHockey on X throughout the tournament for updates and highlights from the World Juniors

*Photo Credit: Matt Zambonin (International Ice Hockey Federation)

