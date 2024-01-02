PROSPECTS: Alscher helps Czechia advance to semifinals at World Juniors

Selected by the Panthers in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Alscher, who was inked to a three-year, entry-level contract in March, has played a big role on Czechia’s blue line, averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time per game.

In the win over Canada, he skated the second-most minutes on the team (21:40).

This marks the third straight year that Czechia will play for a medal.

In 2023, Panthers forward prospect Jakub Kos helped Czechia win silver.

While Czechia now waits to see who they’ll face in the semifinal in Gothenburg, Sweden, the remaining schedule for the World Juniors can be found below.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Relegation game, 5 a.m. ET (NHLN, TSN4)

Semifinal 1, 9 a.m. ET (NHLN, TSN)

Semifinal 2, 1:30 p.m. ET (NHLN, TSN)

Friday, Jan. 5

Third-place game, 9 a.m. ET (NHLN, TSN)

Championship game, 1:30 p.m. ET (NHLN, TSN)

Follow @IIHFHockey on X throughout the tournament for updates and highlights from the World Juniors

*Photo Credit: Matt Zambonin (International Ice Hockey Federation)