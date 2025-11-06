PREVIEW: Panthers look to bounce back in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – A new opportunity.

In their first meeting of the season, the Florida Panthers (6-6-1) will pay a visit to the Los Angeles Kings (6-4-4) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

During the 2024-25 season, the two teams split 1-1-0, with the Kings winning 2-1 on Jan. 22 and the Panthers winning 3-0 on Jan. 29.

“Just simplify and get back to our game,” Evan Rodigues said of getting ready for the Kings. “Start treating it like it’s a playoff game, playoff style feel and just kind of simplify everything.”

Hoping to bounce back after Tuesday’s loss to the Anaheim Ducks, the Panthers fell 7-3 in their first game of the road trip.

Surrendering five unanswered goals to Anaheim, the Ducks three-goal third period pushed them to victory after entering the third with a one-goal lead.

“The third period was not our best,” Eetu Luostarinen said after the game. “We just have to get over it, recover and go to the next game.”

Collecting his first multi-point game of the season, Rodrigues picked up a goal and an assist in the loss.

Centering Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart, Rodrigues has four points (1G, 3A) and 10 shots in the last four games.

“It’s just kind of letting them play loose, play free, and trying to him them with speed,” Rodrigues said of his line.

In 13 games this season, No. 17 has recorded eight points (3G, 5A) and owns a +2 plus/minus rating.

With no morning skate for the Panthers ahead of Thursday’s tilt, stay tuned for who will be net closer to game time.

5-2-3 in their last 10 games, the Kings enter the game coming off a 3-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.

In the win, Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala, and Drew Doughty each scored.

Off to a hot start, Kempe is tied for team lead in goals (6) and leads the team in assists (10), points (16), and game-winning goals (3).

“He’s got a little bit of everything – skill, speed, he’s got a great shot,” Rodrigues said of Kempe. “He’s an all-around player and he can beat you in a lot of different ways.”

Announcing this would be his last year in the NHL ahead of the season, Anze Kopitar is still brining it for the Kings in his 20th season.

In 10 games, the 38-year-old has six assists and a +7 plus/minus rating.

“He’s the West Coast (Aleksander) Barkov,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “He and Sasha are so very much alike. They play the game the right way and that’s why both teams have Stanley Cup champions.”

The Kings will either go with Darcy Kuemper (4-3-3, .900 save percentage, 2.57 goals against average) or Anton Forsberg (2-1-1, .894 save percentage, 3.19 goals against average) in net.

THEY SAID IT

“You learn from it, you move on, and you get better from it.” – Evan Rodrigues on the ups and downs of the regular season

“We’ve played hard games in LA and I expect that.” – Paul Maurice on the game against the Kings

FIVE CATS STATS

- Five of the last six games against the Kings have been decided by one goal

- Brad Marchand has 26 points (16G, 10A) in 23 career games against the Kings

- The Panthers are 2-1-1 against Western Conference teams this season

- Mackie Samoskevich has assists in three straight games

- Eight different Panthers have scored a power play goal this season

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Stay tuned for more lineup information ahead of morning skate.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Oct. 27: D Tobias Bjornfot reassigned to Charlotte (AHL)

- Oct. 15: D Donovan Sebrango claimed off waivers from Ottawa

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Tuesday, November 4 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA

TV: Hulu, ESPN+

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click Here