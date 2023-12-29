PREVIEW: Panthers host Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers 

SUNRISE, Fla. – With just two games remaining on the docket before ringing in the New Year, the Florida Panthers will kick off their lone back-to-back of the season at home with a battle against the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

On Saturday, the Cats will host the Montreal Canadiens for their final game of 2023.

“A lot of depth, so we’re going to need to match it, play our game and play simple,” Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said of tonight’s tilt following this morning’s skate in Sunrise. “It’s going to be a good matchup and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Sitting in second place in the Atlantic Division at 20-12-2, the Panthers returned from the holiday break with a 3-2 win over the rival Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

Facing a tough challenge on the road, Aaron Ekblad opened the scoring at Amalie Arena with a strike just 4:16 into the first period. From there, Reinhart would find the back of the net twice – including a shorthanded tally in the third period – for Florida.

Leading the charge up front, Reinhart paces the Panthers in goals (21) and points (42), while captain Aleksander Barkov is second in points (35) and first in assists (24). Carter Verhaeghe sits second in goals (16), lighting the lamp three times in his last five games.

Set to man the crease against the Rangers, Bobrovsky stopped 27 of 29 shots that the Lightning fired in his direction. Of his nine high-danger saves, none were bigger than his lunging glove robbery on a breakaway from Brayden Point to keep the lead intact.

Over his last three starts, Bobrovsky has gone 3-1-0 with a .931 save percentage.

“He’s unbelievable,” Reinhart said of the two-time Vezina Trophy winner. “There’s not many games like the one last game where you see both goalies making big save after big save like that. It was a heck of a performance. He’s been such a staple to our success ever since I got here. We’ve got all the confidence in the world in him.”

Sitting atop the Metropolitan Division at 24-8-1, the Rangers have won five of their last six games, including a 5-1 beatdown of the Capitals in their last outing on Wednesday.

After falling behind 1-0 in the second period, the Rangers scored three goals within a span of 5:45 to take a 3-1 lead that they never looked back from. Named the first star of the game, K’Andre Miller netted two goals, while Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves in net.

Strong at both ends of the ice, the Rangers boast the NHL’s 10th-ranked offense (3.39 goals per game) and sixth-ranked defense (2.70 goals allowed per game). They are also exceptionally lethal on the power play, leading the NHL with a 31.1% success rate.

But that power play will certainly be tested in Sunrise.

Not giving up a single power-play goal over their last four games, the Panthers have seemingly been at their best with their back against the wall as of late. Since Dec. 8, they rank first in the NHL with a 95.5% success rate on the penalty kill in that stretch.

“I think we’re reading off each other well,” said Reinhart, who leads the team with two shorthanded goals. “We’re starting with pressure. When the first guy on the puck is decisive, it makes it easier on others to read. I think that’s contributed to the success.”

Artemi Panarin leads New York in goals (19), assists (27) and points (46). After him, Mika Zibanejad (35) and Chris Kreider (31) have also crossed the 30-point plateau. Of Panarin’s points, 22 have come on the power play, which is tied for second in the NHL.

After backing up Shesterkin in each of the last two games, Jonathan Quick, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings, will get the nod in net for New York.

Having a resurgent season, the 37-year-old is 9-1-1 with a .920 save percentage.

Looking down at a deep squad, the Panthers know they’ll need all four of their lines rolling.

“They’re a really good balanced team,” Florida head coach Paul Maurice said. “They have some dynamic offensive players and a back end that helps support that. They have back-end guys in on the rush. They’ve got a good bit of grit. Probably a bit more of a defensive scheme. … I think it gets really fast and probably physical by the end of it.”

PREGAME QUOTES

“When things start going well, it’s easy to build off of it. I think just having more of an attack mentality. When you’re feeling confident, things are going well. It’s obvious to see you want the puck.” – Sam Reinhart

“I think our game is in a pretty good spot. We’re playing a good team. It’ll be a good challenge for us.” – Will Lockwood

“Both teams have confidence in their four-line rotation.” – Paul Maurice

FIVE CATS STATS

- Matthew Tkachuk has posted 14 points (5G, 9A) in 11 career games vs. New York.

- Sergei Bobrovsky owns a 9-4-0 record at home this season.

- Carter Verhaeghe has scored three game-winning goals at home this season.

- Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Sam Reinhart leads Florida with 85 goals.

- Aleksander Barkov has dished out five assists over his last two games.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Evan Rodrigues – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg – Kevin Stenlund – Will Lockwood

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Dmitry Kulikov

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Dec. 16: F Will Lockwood recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- Dec. 15: D Uvis Balinskis loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

