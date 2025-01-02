PREVIEW: Panthers host Hurricanes in first game of 2025

SUNRISE, Fla. – New year, same mindset.

Taking the ice at Amerant Bank Arena for the first time in 2025, the Florida Panthers (23-13-2) will try to complete the season sweep against the Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-2) on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

The third and final matchup of the season with the Hurricanes, the Panthers took the first two by scores of 6-3 and 6-0, dominating a post-Thanksgiving home-and-home on Nov. 29 and 30.

“We were pretty direct in those meetings and pretty fired up,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “Both teams are going to have to release possession of the puck quickly and hunt it back to have success.”

Ending 2024 with a victory, the Panthers will look to build off their 5-3 win over the New York Rangers on Monday.

Getting depth scoring in the win, Florida saw goals from Eetu Luostarinen, Mackie Samoskevich, and two from Jesper Boqvist before Aleksander Barkov put in the empty-netter to seal the deal.

With Niko Mikkola, who is day-to-day, and Jonah Gadjovich both skating but still remaining unavailable at the moment, the Panthers will be rolling back the same lineup in Thursday’s tilt.

Making a change on the power play, the right-handed Samoskevich will get a crack at the first power play unit.

“It's definitely an honor being out there with them,” said Samoskevich. “They make it so easy on me. I don't have to do much.”

The rookie forward, whose confidence continues to build, has recorded 12 points (seven goals, five assists), 42 shots and 39 hits in 33 games this season.

Samoskevich also leads the Panthers will four game-winning goals.

Stepping up the absence of Mikkola, Uvis Balinskis has recorded two assists and three blocked shots in the last two games.

“I like that coach has trust me and has put me in there (second pairing),” said Balinskis. “I'm just trying to do my best there and help the team win.”

Adam Boqvist has also showed the depth of the Florida blue line, with an assist and four shots in the same span.

Sergei Bobrovsky will get the net Thursday night against the Hurricanes.

In his last five starts against Carolina, Bobrovsky has posted a 2.41 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

The Hurricanes will come into Amerant Bank Arena off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Colombus Blue Jackets on New Year's Eve.

One of the league’s most-balanced teams the last few years, they sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division with 46 points.

“You're not going to have success against those guys if you don't (play physical),” said Evan Rodrigues on playing Carolina. “They come at you at waves. They're a fast, physical, in-your-face type of team. If you're not mentally prepared to have a tough game and a physical game, then they'll walk all over you.”

Able to make teams pay, Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho lead the team in scoring, with 45 points (14 goals, 31 assists) and 40 points (12 goals, 28 assists), respectively.

On the back end, Pembroke Pines native and 11-year veteran Shayne Gostisbehere leads Carolina’s defensemen with 27 points (six goals, 21 assists).

Owning a 2-2-1 record with a shutout in his last five games, Pyotr Kochetkov will likely start for the Hurricanes.

THEY SAID IT

“A lot of memories in 2024. A lot of good ones, but turn the page and look to create some more.” – Evan Rodrigues on the start of 2025

“It's pretty special for those kids for the whole country and the historic win against Canada and making quarterfinals again.” – Uvis Balinskis on Latvia in the World Junior Championships

FIVE CATS STATS

- Florida is 16-3-0 when scoring first.

- Aleksander Barkov has 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 38 games against Carolina.

- Sam Reinhart has tallied 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 12 games against Metropolitan Division opponents this season.

- Seven different Panthers have shorthanded goals

- Anton Lundell is second on the team in faceoff percentage at 51%

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Evan Rodrigues – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe – Anton Lundell – Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer – Tomas Nosek – Mackie Samoskevich

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Uvis Balinskis – Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt – Adam Boqvist

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

RECENT TRANSACTIONS:

- Dec. 23: F Rasmus Asplund loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

- Dec. 22: F Rasmus Asplund recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL

