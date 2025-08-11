Color of Hockey: 2025 Amerigol LATAM Cup to represent game’s global growth

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he previews the 2025 Amerigol LATAM Cup, which takes place from Aug. 17-24 at Florida Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs and Palm Beach Skate Zone in Wellington, Florida.

The Amerigol LATAM Cup just keeps on growing.

What started out with five teams representing Latin American and Caribbean countries in a three-day tournament in South Florida in 2018 has exploded into an eight-day extravaganza with more than 62 teams and an international flavor that extends far beyond the Americas.

Growth has been the hallmark for the LATAM Cup which begins Sunday through Aug. 24 at the Florida Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs and the Palm Beach Skate Zone in Wellington, Florida.

More than 1,450 players will compete, representing 16 countries and territories including Argentina, Armenia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.