As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Florida Panthers:
NHL EDGE stats leaders for Florida Panthers
Offensive zone time percentage leaders, team skating distance among highlights
© Getty Images
1. Offensive zone time percentage
The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Panthers ranked second in the NHL in both offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (44.9) and even strength (44.7) last season. Center Aleksander Barkov was tied for ninth among forwards in offensive zone time percentage (48.0) and finished eighth in that category at even strength (46.7) last season.
Forward Sam Reinhart ranked in the 96th percentile at his position in both offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (47.1) and even strength (45.8). Carter Verhaeghe ranked among the forward leaders at all strengths (47.7; 97th percentile) and even strength (45.4; 96th percentile). Sam Bennett ranked in the 89th percentile among forwards in both offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (45.5) and even strength (43.3).
Forward Mackie Samoskevich finished in the 95th percentile at his position at all strengths (46.8) and was in the 94th percentile at even strength (44.8) as a rookie last season. Center Anton Lundell ranked in the 93rd percentile at even strength (44.5), and wing Eetu Luostarinen was in the 90th percentile at even strength (43.4) among forwards.
The Panthers finished sixth in offensive zone time percentage on the power play (59.9), ranking sixth among forwards (60.3) and 10th among defensemen (30.6). Defenseman Aaron Ekblad ranked 10th at his position last season in offensive zone time percentage on the power play (61.2). Barkov ranked in the 96th percentile among forwards in that category (64.5), while Reinhart finished in the 91st percentile (63.3) at his position.
Florida also ranked 10th in offensive zone time percentage on the penalty kill among all skaters (30.5). Forward Brad Marchand, who was acquired by the Panthers from the Boston Bruins on March 7, was tied for sixth in the entire NHL and tied for fourth among forwards in offensive zone time percentage on the penalty kill (38.2) last season.
2. High-danger, midrange and long-range prowess
The Panthers ranked fourth in the NHL in high-danger shots on goal (667), were tied for seventh in high-danger goals (129) and ranked 10th in midrange shots on goal (665) last season. Reinhart ranked in the 98th percentile among forwards in high-danger shots on goal (92), 96th percentile in high-danger goals (19), 87th percentile in midrange shots on goal (59) and 96th percentile in midrange goals (13). Verhaeghe ranked in the 93rd percentile in high-danger shots on goal (70), 95th percentile in midrange shots on goal (84), 95th percentile in long-range shots on goal (27) and 93rd percentile in long-range goals (two) among forwards. Barkov was in the 85th percentile in midrange goals (eight) and 81st percentile in midrange shots on goal (51) at his position.
Bennett, who had 22 points (15 goals, seven assists) in 23 games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and won the Conn Smythe Trophy, was tied for first in the postseason in both high-danger goals (eight) and midrange goals (four), tied for second in high-danger shots on goal (27) and tied for third in midrange shots on goal (21). Bennett also ranked highly at his position in the regular season in high-danger shots on goal (88; 97th percentile), high-danger goals (18; 94th percentile), midrange shots on goal (69; 96th percentile), long-range shots on goal (28; 96th percentile) and long-range goals (two; 93rd percentile).
Marchand, who was tied for second in high-danger goals (seven) in 23 games last postseason, ranked in the 93rd percentile among forwards in the regular season in high-danger shots on goal (70), 84th percentile in midrange shots on goal (54) and 82nd percentile in midrange goals (seven). Matthew Tkachuk, who missed 30 games in the regular season due to injuries, ranked in the 97th percentile in high-danger goals (five), 91st percentile in high-danger shots on goal (14), and 93rd percentile in midrange goals (two) among forwards in 23 games during the 2025 postseason.
The Panthers ranked second in long-range shots on goal (595) in the regular season and were tied for fifth in long-range goals (21). They ranked fifth among defensemen in long-range shots on goal (394) and were tied for ninth at that position in long-range goals (14). Seth Jones, acquired by the Panthers from the Chicago Blackhawks on March 1, was tied for eighth among defensemen in midrange goals (six) last season.
Gustav Forsling, who led NHL defensemen in max shot speed (105.05 miles per hour) and was tied for second at his position with two shot attempts of at least 100 mph last season, ranked second among defensemen in long-range shots on goal (129) and was tied for fourth in long-range goals (six) last season. Ekblad ranked in the 89th percentile at his position in long-range shots on goal (74) in the regular season and was tied for second among defensemen in midrange goals (three) in 18 games last postseason.
3. Skating distance at all strengths
The Panthers finished third in total miles skated at all strengths (3,784.00) last season, ranking ninth among forwards (2,400.25) and fourth among defensemen (1,383.75) in that category. Among the forward leaders in total miles skated at all strengths were Reinhart (250.85; 94th percentile), Verhaeghe (240.77; 91st percentile) and Bennett (229.70; 87th percentile).
Florida ranked sixth in total miles skated on the power play (282.32) and was led by Reinhart, who ranked in the 98th percentile at his position (38.19). Barkov, Reinhart’s frequent center, ranked in the 93rd percentile (33.06) at his position.
Florida led the NHL in total miles skated on the penalty kill (218.26), ranking first among defensemen (100.58) and third among forwards (117.69). Forsling ranked sixth among defensemen in total miles skated on the penalty kill (26.15).