As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Florida Panthers players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.
Florida Panthers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26
Lundell, Samoskevich could be breakout candidates, Marchand draft bargain
1. Sam Reinhart, F
NHL.com point projection: 84
Reinhart was tied for ninth in the NHL in goals (39) last season and ranks second in the League behind Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs since 2023-24 (96 goals in 161 games). Over that span, Reinhart leads the NHL in both power-play goals (40) and short-handed goals (10), is tied for sixth in game-winning goals (15) and ranks 13th in points (175 in 161 games). Reinhart has had at least 80 points in three of his past four seasons, at least 20 goals in nine of his past 10 seasons and at least 30 goals in all four of his seasons with the Panthers. He’s had at least 200 shots on goal in each of his past three seasons, at least 60 blocked shots in back-to-back seasons and had a career-high 103 hits last season. His elite goal-scoring and category coverage makes him a fringe top 10 forward in fantasy.
2. Matthew Tkachuk, F
NHL.com point projection: 80
Tkachuk had 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 52 games last season and leads the Panthers with 254 points in 211 games (15th in NHL; tied for 11th in points per game) since he made his debut with them in 2022-23. Over that span, Tkachuk leads Florida in assists (166; 15th in NHL), even-strength points (161; 17th in NHL), penalty minutes (265; 13th in NHL), is tied for first in power-play points (91; tied for 16th in NHL) and ranks second in shots on goal (758; 20th in NHL). Tkachuk missed the Panthers’ final 25 games of the regular season due to injuries, but was tied for third in the NHL with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 23 games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
3. Sergei Bobrovsky, G
NHL.com win projection: 37 wins
Bobrovsky, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner, ranked fourth in the NHL in wins (33), fifth in goal-against average (2.44) and was tied for fourth in shutouts (five) last season. Since 2023-24, Bobrovsky ranks third in the League in wins (69 in 112 games), fourth in GAA (2.40), is tied for fifth in save percentage (.911) and ranks second in shutouts (11). The 36-year-old has 429 career wins with a 2.58 GAA and .914 save percentage in 754 games. He remains a fringe top five goalie in fantasy and could lead the NHL in wins given his experience and goal support from the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Panthers.
4. Aleksander Barkov, F
NHL.com point projection: 81
Barkov had 71 points (20 goals, 51 assists) in 67 games last season and has averaged 1.15 points per game since 2020-21 (11th in NHL). Barkov has had at least 20 goals in 10 straight seasons, at least 50 assists in each of his past three seasons (40-plus in seven of his past eight), at least 70 points in four straight seasons (80-plus in two of his past four) and at least 25 power-play points in four straight seasons. Barkov is a fringe top 10 fantasy center and top 30 forward.
5. Sam Bennett, F
NHL.com point projection: 60
Bennett, who led the 2025 postseason with 15 goals, including an NHL-record 13 on the road and five in six games against the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, had a career-high 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists) and seven power-play goals last regular season. Bennett tied his career high in shots on goal (241) and had 145 hits last season, and is averaging 211.5 shots on goal and 146.7 hits per season since 2021-22. Bennett is one of six players in the NHL since 2021-22 to have at least 80 goals, 800 shots on goal and 500 hits. His category coverage makes him a fringe top 50 fantasy forward.
Other FLA players on preseason fantasy draft lists:
Breakout candidates: Anton Lundell, F (point projection: 53); Mackie Samoskevich, F, (point projection: 40)
Bounce-back candidate: Carter Verhaeghe, F (point projection: 70)
Draft bargain: Brad Marchand, F (point projection: 58)
Deep sleepers: Eetu Luostarinen, F (point projection: 47)