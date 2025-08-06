NHL 26 deluxe edition to feature Tkachuk family on cover

Video game will be released in September, includes new NHL EDGE technology

NHL 26 deluxe edition

© EA Sports

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Not one, not two, but three members of the Tkachuk family will be featured on the cover of the deluxe edition of NHL 26, EA Sports’ latest iteration of the iconic video game franchise.

Brothers Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk will appear alongside their father, Keith Tkachuk, EA Sports announced on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to be released Sept. 12.

Matthew, a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Florida Panthers, is the featured athlete on both editions of the game.

“My dad, Brady and I are all unique and play the way we want to,” Matthew said. “Sharing the cover of NHL 26 is an extension of that."

Brady is the captain of the Ottawa Senators. Keith Tkachuk played 1,201 NHL games for the Winnipeg Jets, Phoenix Coyotes, St. Louis Blues and Atlanta Thrashers. On the cover, he's wearing a Blues jersey.

“Growing up, Matthew and I dreamed of playing just like our dad,” Brady said. “Even now, his influence on how we play and prepare remains huge. It’s an honor to be featured on the cover, and having him standing alongside us makes the whole thing even better.”

Said Keith: "I always told the boys to play hard, be smart, and never lose their personality out there. What you see now is two players with totally unique styles, and I’m proud to be sharing the cover with them.”

NHL 26 will increase the realism of the game using the new ICE-Q 2.0 technology, fueled by NHL EDGE positional data. Various data points such as skating speed, shot power, unique behaviors and signature moves are included in the game.

“I’ve always tried to bring my own style to the ice, and seeing that captured in NHL 26 makes it feel like it is really me out there,” said Matthew.

There is also a new Goalie Crease Control System to make goaltenders more responsive in the game.

NHL 26 also includes the biggest Be A Pro update since NHL 21, according to Mike Inglehart, the creative director at EA Sports.

Be A Pro mode gives players an opportunity to reach all kinds of hockey milestones in the video game, including playing in the World Juniors, getting drafting into the NHL, working your way up to the major leagues, and eventually to hoisting the Stanley Cup.

“NHL 26 is the most true-to-life experience we’ve ever built,” said Mike Inglehart, creative director at EA SPORTS. “It was created with fans who crave hockey authenticity in mind -- the ones who live and breathe the game and know how it should feel. From deeper gameplay detail to the biggest Be A Pro update since NHL 21, everything we’ve done this year is about bringing them closer to the teams they love and the moments that define the NHL.”

EA Sports said the new HUT Seasons will give players an all-new, dynamic way to compete by introducing new team-building mechanics, ranked matches, and an offline mode geared for those who prefer to play at their own pace, the HUT Cup Chase. With new Heroes and Icons player cards added each season to celebrate the greatest to ever lace up their skates, plus visual upgrades that elevate every moment, players will experience this and much more in NHL 26.

Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will receive up to seven days of early access, a multitude of perks including Matthew Tkachuk at 99 OVR as an immediate reward in NHL 25, 4600 NHL Points, HUT Starter Choice Pack and much more. All pre-order editions and information can be found here, loyalty offers with up to 10 percent off are also available.

EA Play members can enjoy a 10-hour early access trial starting Sept. 5 and other rewards including 3,000 WOC Coins and Season Pass XP Multiplier Tokens. They also receive 10 percent off EA digital content including pre-orders, game downloads, NHL Points, and DLC. For more information, click here.

To keep up to date with the latest game news and information, click here and follow EA social channels.

