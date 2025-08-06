Florida Panthers Forward Matthew Tkachuk Announced as EA Sports NHL 26 Cover Athlete

SUNRISE, Fla.– The Florida Panthers and EA SPORTS™ announced today that Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will be the cover athlete for the EA SPORTS™ NHL 26 video game. His brother, Ottawa Senators Captain Brady Tkachuk, and their father Keith Tkachuk, will join him on the cover of the deluxe edition of the game.

“My dad, Brady and I are all unique and play the way we want to. Sharing the cover of NHL 26 is an extension of that” said Tkachuk, featured athlete across both editions of this year’s game. “I’ve always tried to bring my own style to the ice, and seeing that captured in NHL 26 makes it feel like it is really me out there.”

EA SPORTS™ NHL 26 will launch Friday, Sept. 12 on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S with a new level of on-ice authenticity and superstar quality. Tkachuk becomes the second Panthers player to appear on the main North American cover of an EA SPORTS™ NHL game, joining goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck for NHL 97.