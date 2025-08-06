Florida Panthers Forward Matthew Tkachuk Announced as EA Sports NHL 26 Cover Athlete

Panthers alternate captain, two-time Stanley Cup champion featured on cover of latest NHL video game

tkachuk-cup-16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla.– The Florida Panthers and EA SPORTS™ announced today that Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will be the cover athlete for the EA SPORTS™ NHL 26 video game. His brother, Ottawa Senators Captain Brady Tkachuk, and their father Keith Tkachuk, will join him on the cover of the deluxe edition of the game.

“My dad, Brady and I are all unique and play the way we want to. Sharing the cover of NHL 26 is an extension of that” said Tkachuk, featured athlete across both editions of this year’s game. “I’ve always tried to bring my own style to the ice, and seeing that captured in NHL 26 makes it feel like it is really me out there.”

EA SPORTS™ NHL 26 will launch Friday, Sept. 12 on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S with a new level of on-ice authenticity and superstar quality. Tkachuk becomes the second Panthers player to appear on the main North American cover of an EA SPORTS™ NHL game, joining goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck for NHL 97.

In 2024-25, Tkachuk finished the regular season ranking third on the Panthers with 57 points (22-35-57) despite missing 30 games with injury. He also produced three points (2-1-3) in three games with the United States at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off.

In the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Tkachuk tied Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe for the team lead with 23 points (8-15-23), his third consecutive postseason either leading or tying for the team lead in points, to help the Cats capture their second consecutive championship. His goal in Game 6 against Edmonton ended up as the championship-clinching tally.

Since being acquired by Florida ahead of the 2022-23 season, Tkachuk leads the Panthers with 254 points (88-166-254) in 211 regular season games and 69 points (25-44-69) in 67 playoff contests, with the Panthers reaching the Stanley Cup Final in all three seasons, capturing the Stanley Cup in each of the past two seasons.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Fans interested in Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to join the waitlist by clicking here, visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).

News Feed

Boqvist takes Stanley Cup to hometown in Sweden

Panthers' Tkachuk revealed as cover athlete for NHL 26

Panthers forward Samoskevich brings Stanley Cup home to Newtown

Florida Panthers Announce New Scoreboard at Amerant Bank Arena

Marchand celebrates day with Stanley Cup alongside Crosby, MacKinnon

Gadjovich brings Stanley Cup to community ice rink in Whitby

Panthers shown with Stanley Cup during Coldplay concert

Zito takes Stanley Cup to mammal park in Florida Keys

Jones celebrates day with Stanley Cup at community hockey rink

Territory Talk: Panthers 24-25 Forward Review – Part 2 (Ep. 365)

Tkachuk locks up Stanley Cup, celebrates in St. Louis

Florida Panthers & Amerant Bank Arena Upgrade Interactive Arena Mobile Application

Panthers appropriately celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Marchand artwork

Territory Talk: Panthers 24-25 Forward Review – Part 1 (Ep. 364)

Florida Panthers & Amazon Launch Local ‘Celebration of Arts’ Program

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Tobias Bjornfot on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Wilmer Skoog on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule