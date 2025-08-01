Florida Panthers Announce New Scoreboard at Amerant Bank Arena

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that their new scoreboard will be complete for the start of the 2025-26 hockey season. Fans attending Monster Jam this weekend at Amerant Bank Arena will see the scoreboard in place and functional but still undergoing final installations. The project, which has a limited functional release for select summer events, will be fully operational for the Panthers season opener on Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. (ET).

The project was led by long-time technology consultant Anthony James Partners (AJP), with ANC serving as the manufacturer and integrator for the venue’s new video displays. The highlight of the project is a new center-hung scoreboard featuring four 4mm LED screens, each measuring 38 feet wide by 31 feet high, joined to form a 360-degree digital canvas spanning 151 feet. The scoreboard delivers a total LED area of 4,762 square feet—an increase of 3,061 square feet and a 180% larger viewing area compared to the previous scoreboard.

“Each year we research and implement new ways to improve and enhance our fan experience at Amerant Bank Arena and across all of our venues,” said President and CEO Matt Caldwell. “We are thrilled at what the new technology of this brand-new scoreboard will bring to our arena’s atmosphere and the ways it will engage our fans. We can’t wait for our fans to see the fully completed scoreboard in full use on Oct. 7 for our home opener.”

Final renovations will continue throughout the summer and will be completed by the Panthers home opener on Oct. 7 including:

Two angled underbelly screens beneath the main board measuring 11 feet by 18 feet (2.5mm fine-pitch LED), ensuring optimal views for fans closest to the ice.

A new 75-foot diameter by 7-foot-high LED Halo is suspended above the scoreboard. With a 360-degree digital canvas spanning 258 feet, the Halo provides dynamic opportunities for sponsor content and advanced statistical displays while maintaining focus on live game action. Its size and placement ensure visibility even when the scoreboard is raised into the rafters for concerts and other events.

LED ribbon boards encircling the arena with a continuous 360-degree fascia, a club-level horseshoe ribbon and more than a dozen new vomitory displays strategically positioned to keep fans connected to every moment of play.

“AJP is exceptionally proud of our long-standing partnership with the Florida Panthers, dating back over a decade to the design of the previous center-hung display in 2013—technology that has stood the test of time,” said Michael Rowe, CEO of Anthony James Partners. “ANC did a great job looking after one of our most valued customers. Now, we're embarking on a broadcast project and exploring future technology system upgrades—all in continued support of the Panthers’ efforts to enhance the fan experience.”

“Amerant Bank Arena is a cornerstone of South Florida’s sports and entertainment scene, and we’re proud to partner with the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers to deliver this next-generation scoreboard and display technology upgrade to their entire arena,” said Jerry Cifarelli, Jr., CEO of ANC. “Our team is committed to delivering innovative technologies and sales strategies that help our clients realize their visions for creating unforgettable fan experiences, and we look forward to projects where we have the opportunity to align with like-minded partners such as AJP.”

