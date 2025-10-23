PREVIEW: Panthers begin homestand with matchup against the Penguins

SUNRISE, Fla. - Back in South Florida.

Returning home from a five-game road trip, the Florida Panthers will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Sitting at 4-4-0, the Panthers own a 3-0-0 record at home.

“The key is thinking that you’re home, this is somehow going to be easy,” head coach Paul Maurice said after the team’s morning skate at Baptist Health Iceplex. “I don’t want that feeling at home. You should get energy from the fans, not need it or expect it coming to the rink as a component of your game.”

Not the start to the road trip they were hoping for, the Panthers dropped the first four games of the trip, but were able to end on a high note with a 4-3 win over the Bruins in Brad Marchand’s return to Boston.

“Obviously not the road trip we wanted, but ended on a strong note,” forward Sam Bennett said. “The group is still feeling really good right now. We’re just going to enjoy playing on home ice and get back to playing our style of game.”

Tied 3-3 late in the third period, a shot from Carter Verhaeghe rang the post and deflected off of Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke and went into the net with just 26 seconds left on the clock.

Always in the middle of big moments, it was Verhaeghe’s 22nd career game-winning goal.

"I didn't even see it go in," he said after the game.

Shifting their focus to Pittsburgh, Thursday night’s tilt has plenty of story lines going in.

A milestone night for Bennett, he’s expected to skate in his 700th career NHL game.

“It feels like just yesterday I was starting in the league,” said Bennett, a first-round pick of the Calgary Flames in 2014. “It’s a pretty cool number, and I just appreciate all my time in this league.”

Acquired by the Panthers during the 2020-21 season, and signed for the next eight seasons, Bennett has skated in Florida for 297 of those games.

It will also be a fun night for Seth Jones.

For just the second time in his career, Jones will take the ice against his brother Caleb, who is also a defenseman.

“Had dinner with him last night,” said Jones of his brother being in town. “Should be a lot of fun.”

Between the pipes for the Panthers, Sergei Bobrovsky will make his seventh start of the season.

The 37-year-old goaltender owns a 4-2-0 record, 2.19 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

In his career, Bobrovsky has gone 20-10-6 with a .914 save percentage against the Penguins.

Off to a hot start, the Penguins hold a 5-2-0 record.

Flying into South Florida, the Penguins will arrive in Sunrise coming off a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

With a goal in the win, Sidney Crosby set the Penguins overall points record in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, passing Mario Lemieux.

Also getting on the scoresheet in the game with an assist, Evgeni Malkin reached his 10th point (2G, 8A) on the season and currently leads the team in points.

"I was amazed by how hard he worked,” Maurice said of Malkin, who he coached in the KHL during the 2012-13 season. “How hard he worked in practice, he drove hard to be a great performer. He wanted to win, he wanted to score goals, and he wanted to drive."

Tristan Jarry is expected to start in net for the Penguins.

In three games, Jarry is 2-1-0 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

THEY SAID IT

“We have to find our game and give back to our style of hockey.” - Sam Bennett on the team’s play

“He's been a great presence for us, every time he's on the ice he's noticeable.” - Seth Jones on Mackie Samoskevich

FIVE CATS STATS

- The Panthers went 2-0-1 against the Penguins in the 2024-25 season.

- Evan Rodrigues skated in 124 games with Pittsburgh (2019-20 to 2021-22).

- Gustav Forsling leads the team in shorthanded time on ice with 29:22.

- The Panthers are 3-0-0 at home this season.

- Brad Marchand has 45 points in 51 career games against the Penguins.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich – Evan Rodrigues – Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer – Luke Kunin – Jonah Gadjovich

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis – Jeff Petry

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Oct. 15: D Donovan Sebrango claimed off waivers from Ottawa

- Oct. 13: D Tobias Bjornfot recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- Oct. 12: F Jonah Gadjovich agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension

