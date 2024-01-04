PREVIEW: Panthers aim to extend win streak in Vegas

LAS VEGAS – The Florida Panthers will try to stretch their win streak to a season-long six games when they battle the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

At 23-12-2, the Panthers currently sit in second place in the Atlantic Division.

“You feel good about your game and you have landmarks,” Cats head coach Paul Maurice said of the streak. “There are things that we would identify on video kind of each day that we’d point to as the reason for success. … Being that it started with Vegas, that game that we played against them was very fast. … There were chances. Not easily given up, but certainly earned by both teams. We’ll have to be at our best.”

In their first meeting since the Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers clawed their way to a 4-2 win over the Knights at Amerant Bank Arena on Dec. 23. That win kicked off the team’s current streak, which reached five games with a 4-1 win at Arizona on Tuesday.

Tied 1-1 in the third period after Alexander Kerfoot evened the score for the Coyotes with a shorthanded goal, the Panthers remained unphased and answered with a pair of timely goals from Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk within a span of just 42 seconds to make it 3-1.

Icing the game away, Gustav Forsling added an empty-net goal to lock in the 4-1 win.

“Really important,” Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad said of pocketing two points in the desert. "That’s a big game to get to keep our roll going and get the trip started off on the right foot. We’re having a lot of fun out there. It’s fun to be a Florida Panther right now.”

After being boarded by Coyotes forward Jason Zucker late in the second period, Nick Cousins is in concussion protocol and will not suit up in Vegas. On Wednesday, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety suspended Zucker three games for the incident.

With Cousins out for the Panthers, Ryan Lomberg will move up to the third line to play with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen, while Jonah Gadjovich, who last played on Dec. 8, will return to the lineup and play on the fourth line with Kevin Stenlund and Will Lockwood.

As part of the move, Lomberg will also move from left to right wing.

“He’s got some games on the right side,” Maurice said. “We like what Lockwood and Stenlund have got going, and we want Gadjovich to come in at his natural position, which is left wing. It’s a challenge for players to play out of their natural position."

Touching twine in five of his last seven games – including two multi-goal performances – Reinhart, who’s been on a tear all season, leads the Panthers in goals (24) and points (45). The 28-year-old potential all-star also sits first in the NHL in power-play goals (11).

Fresh off setting the franchise record for career assists (416), Aleksander Barkov ranks second on Florida in scoring with 39 points (11 goals, 28 assists). On pace for his second straight 40-goal campaign, Carter Verhaeghe has scored 19 goals thus far.

After making 21 saves at Arizona, Sergei Bobrovsky will get the nod in net against the Knights. Over his last four appearances, the 35-year-old veteran has gone 4-0-0 with a .927 save percentage, including a 23-save showing in the win over Vegas on Dec. 23.

“I think we’re just sticking to our game,” Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour said. “We have a recipe that we know we’re good at. We’ve showed that in the past, but I think we’re feeling good with that game. If we stick to it, we’re a good team.”

Second in the Pacific Division at 22-11-5, the Knights are in the midst of a bit of a rough patch. Losers in five of their last six games, they enter tonight’s matchup looking to bounce back from a 3-0 loss at Seattle in the 2024 NHL Winter Classic on Monday.

Since that six-game stretch began on Dec. 19, Vegas has been outscored 25-14.

Suffering a lower-body injury in the loss to the Kraken, William Karlsson will not take the ice against the Panthers. Additionally, Keegan Kolesar is also out for Vegas. With that, the Knights recalled Grigori Denisenko from the AHL help fill the club’s void at forward.

Originally selected by the Panthers in the first round (15th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Denisenko was waived by Florida and claimed by the Knights on Oct. 7.

Denisenko is expected to make his debut with Vegas tonight.

Jack Eichel leads the Knights in scoring with 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists), while Mark Stone ranks second with 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists). Jonathan Marchessault, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy in last year’s playoffs, leads the team with 17 goals.

Starting each of the three previous games, Logan Thompson is expected to man the crease for Vegas once again. In 22 appearances this season, the 26-year-old netminder has posted a 11-7-3 record with a .902 save percentage.

Strong on home ice, Vegas owns a 13-3-2 record at T-Mobile Arena this season.

“They’ve been a really good home team, and we expect that,” Maurice said. “We always expect every team’s best. It got a little feisty at the end of our [last game], and there was some good physicality in that game. Both teams are veteran enough coming to the rink to know that that’s the starting point for tonight. It’s on.”

PREGAME QUOTES

“I’m really excited. Obviously, it’s been a while. The boys have been playing well and I hope to just play my game and get another win.” – Jonah Gadjovich on getting back in the lineup

“Credit to the team last year, but I do think the men that we’ve brought in on our blue line have done a phenomenal job. Mikkola is becoming a really important player for us. Ekman-Larsson, Kulikov, Mahura, even Balinskis in the games he’s played, we’ve put some guys with experience back there and that’s really helped us.” – Paul Maurice on the team’s defensive strides this season

FIVE CATS STATS

- The Panthers are allowing the third-fewest goals per game in the NHL (2.51).

- The Panthers have outscored the opposition 19-9 during their win streak.

- Aleksander Barkov has dished out nine assists during the win streak.

- Sam Reinhart has scored six goals during the win streak.

- Twelve different skaters have logged at least one point during the win streak.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Evan Rodrigues – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Ryan Lomberg

Jonah Gadjovich – Kevin Stenlund – Will Lockwood

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Dmitry Kulikov

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Jan. 3: D Uvis Balinskis signed to a two-year extension

- Dec. 16: F Will Lockwood recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

HOW TO WATCH

When: Thursday, Jan. 4 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegs, NV

TV & Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports+

Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM App & Streaming 932; Panthers App