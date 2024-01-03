POSTCARD: Forsling checks in after big win in Arizona

Hey Panthers fans,

It was great to start out our trip with two points.

We’re just trying to build off every game and everything that we do, and that win over the Coyotes was another step forward. I think we’re playing really hard. Everyone is buying into our system, and I think that’s paying off.

Looking back at my first NHL fight, I just saw a hit I didn’t like. I saw my good friend went down and I felt like I had to respond. It was awesome to come back at the end of the game and get that empty-net goal. Everyone was happy for me.

It was kind of cold all that time in the box, but it worked out.

To be a defenseman in this system, it’s awesome. We want to play with a tight gap. Our forwards are coming back for us, which allows us to play that way. The forwards are working hard for us on defense, and I think we’re going to also create more offense that way.

Since the first day of training camp, it’s been about playing playoff-style hockey. That’s what we’re focusing on and we want to keep building on that.

We’ve got a big game against Vegas tomorrow. Being back here for the first time since the Stanley Cup Final, there’s going to be a lot of emotion in that game.

It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’ve already played the Knights once, but it’s different being back here. It’s a bit of a weird feeling. We want to get them back, so we’re excited for that.

Personally, I feel great this season. I think I’m getting better and better. Playing with Ekkie, I think that we’re playing really solid together right now.

It’s always fun to be on the road, but we also can’t wait to get back home. The games at home have been amazing this year. Every game has been so loud and the atmosphere is just unreal.

See you back in South Florida,

Gustav Forsling

*As told to FloridaPanthers.com's Jameson Olive