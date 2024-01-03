Panthers Prospect Report: January 3, 2024

We are back in the New Year for another edition of the Panthers Prospect Report.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Owen Lindmark

With 14 points (seven goals, six assists) and winning over 60% of his draws, the Panthers fifth-round draft pick (137 overall) in 2019 has been a big reason for the sixth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers success this season.

In the last 10 games, Lindmark is averaging nearly a point per game with eight points (three goals, five assists) while also owning a +9 plus/minus rating and amassing 11 blocked shots.

During that span, the 22-year-old center registered season highs in assists (two against Ohio State on Dec. 2) and points (three against Ohio State on Dec. 2).

Despite missing five games this year, Lindmark ranks sixth in points (7), third in goals (7), and is second in plus/minus rating (+14) for the Badgers.