Panthers Prospect Report: January 3, 2024

prospect-report-1-3-16x9

© Taylor Wolfram/UW Athletics

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

We are back in the New Year for another edition of the Panthers Prospect Report.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Owen Lindmark

With 14 points (seven goals, six assists) and winning over 60% of his draws, the Panthers fifth-round draft pick (137 overall) in 2019 has been a big reason for the sixth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers success this season.

In the last 10 games, Lindmark is averaging nearly a point per game with eight points (three goals, five assists) while also owning a +9 plus/minus rating and amassing 11 blocked shots.

During that span, the 22-year-old center registered season highs in assists (two against Ohio State on Dec. 2) and points (three against Ohio State on Dec. 2).

Despite missing five games this year, Lindmark ranks sixth in points (7), third in goals (7), and is second in plus/minus rating (+14) for the Badgers.

World Junior Championship Update

Sandis Vilmanis

The Panthers fifth-round pick (157 overall) in 2022 made an impact while helping Latvia fight their way to the quarterfinals at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden.

In five games, Vilamnis recorded four points (two goals, two assists), including finding the back of the net twice during a 6-2 win over Germany on Dec. 30.

Despite losing to USA in the quarterfinals, Vilmanis was named one of Latvia’s top-three players at the World Juniors.

Marek Alscher

The steady defenseman, who was drafted in the third-round (93rd overall) in 2022, has locked it down for Czechia at the World Juniors. 

On Tuesday, he helped Czechia defeat annual powerhouse Canada in the quarterfinals.  

With a chance to reach the gold-medal game for the second straight year, Czechia will play Sweden in the semifinals on Friday.

For more on Alscher’s tournament, click **here**.

Panthers Prospects 2023-24 Statistics

AHL/ECHL

  • Ryan McAllister | F | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 17GP, 6G, 4A, 10Pts
  • Patrick Giles | F | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 26GP, 6G, 3A, 9Pts
  • Kai Schwindt | F | Age 19| Team: Sarnia Sting | 9GP, 2G, 1A, 3Pts
  • Mackie Samoskevich | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 26GP, 9G, 13A, 22Pts
  • Justin Sourdif | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 21GP, 5G, 7A, 12Pts
  • Santtu Kinnunen | D | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 27GP, 2G, 10A, 12Pts
  • Evan Nause | D | Age 20 | Team: Florida Everblades | 2GP, 0G, 2A, 2Pts
  • Mike Benning | D | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 30GP, 4G, 5A, 9Pts
  • Matt Kiersted | D | Age 25 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 16GP, 2G, 1A, 3Pts
  • Lucas Carlsson | D | Age 26 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 30GP, 10G, 14A, 24pts
  • Zach Uens | D | Age 22 | Team: Florida Everblades | 19GP, 0G, 4A, 4Pts
  • Nathan Staios | D | Age 22 | Team: Florida Everblades | 23GP, 4G, 7A, 11Pts
  • Mack Guzda | G | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 2GP, GAA 2.02, SV%.930
  • Ludovic Waeber | G | Age 27 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 11GP, GAA 2.60, SV% .905
  • Spencer Knight | G | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 17GP, GAA 2.54, SV% .904

CHL

  • Sandis Vilmanis | F | Age 19 | Team: Sarnia Sting | 30GP, 10G, 18A, 28Pts
  • Gracyn Sawchyn | F | Age 18| Team: Edmonton Oil Kings | 20GP, 7G, 17A, 24Pts
  • Josh Davies | F | Age 19 | Team: Portland Winterhawks | 31GP, 24G, 21A, 45Pts
  • Liam Arnsby | F | Age 20 | Team: North Bay Battalion | 27GP, 6G, 7A, 13Pts
  • Luke Coughlin | D | Age 18 | Team: Rimouski Océanic | 30GP, 2G, 14A, 16Pts
  • Marek Alscher | D | Age 19 | Team: Portland Winterhawks | 26GP, 2G, 7A, 9Pts

USHL

  • Vladislav Lukashevich | F | Age 20 | Team: Tri-City Storm | 24GP, 4G, 11A, 15Pts

NCAA

  • Jack Devine | F | Age 20 | Team: University of Denver | 18GP, 15G, 13A, 28Pts
  • Owen Lindmark | F | Age 22 | Team: University of Wisconsin | 15GP, 7G, 7A, 14Pts
  • Carter Berger | D | Age 24 | Team: Western Michigan University | 16GP, 1G, 5A, 6Pts
  • Tyler Muszelik | G | Age 19 | Team: University of New Hampshire | 7GP, GAA 3.44, SV% .869

Europe

  • Stepan Zvyagin | F | Age 19 | Team: Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk | 13GP, 7G, 11A, 18Pts
  • Yegor Korshkov | F | Age 27 | Team: Amur Khabarovsk | 44GP, 10G, 14A, 24Pts
  • Elliot Ekmark | F | Age 21 | Team: Almtuna IS | 29GP, 6G, 13A, 19Pts
  • Jakub Kos | F | Age 20 | Team: HC Kometa Brno | 15GP, 2G, 3A, 5Pts
  • Albert Wikman | D | Age 18 | Team: Färjestad BK J20 | 29GP, 3G, 12A, 15Pts
  • Kasper Puutio | D | Age 21 | Team: Pelicans | 29GP, 4G, 2A, 6Pts
  • Ludvig Jansson | D | Age 20 | Team: Luleå HF | 27GP, 0G, 2A, 2Pts
  • Kirill Gerasimyuk | G | Age 20 | Team: SKA-1946 St. Petersburg | 10GP, GAA 2.00, SV% .946
  • Olof Glifford | G | Age 18| Team: HV71 J20 | 14GP, GAA 2.84, SV% .907

