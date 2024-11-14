PREVIEW: Bennett a game-time decision as Panthers look to get back at Devils

SUNRISE, Fla. – Who’s ready for Round 2?

After having their winning streak snapped at seven games by the New Jersey Devils the last time out, the Florida Panthers will get another crack at the Metropolitan Division leader on Thursday.

“It’s a lot of fun playing a team back-to-back,” defenseman Gustav Forsling said after morning skate at Baptist Health IcePlex. “We have a chance to get that one back.”

Enjoying somewhat of a playoff-like atmosphere in their first meeting on Tuesday, the Devils struck first on a back door one-timer from Jack Huges in the first period that made it 1-0.

Tied for the league lead in goals, Sam Reinhart answered back with his 12th of the season, but that’s all the Panthers could muster as the Devils kept on rolling from there for the 4-1 win.

Keeping the Cats from coming back, Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves for New Jersey.

“That was a pretty well played game by both teams,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “We gave up five chances that we didn’t like. It’s not a huge number, of those were high quality, one backdoor and two down the middle. Our goaltender was good, their goaltender was good.”

Sitting atop the Atlantic Division with an impressive 11-4-1 record -- including going 8-2-0 over their last 10 games -- the Panthers have looked strong this season even in times of lineup changes.

Missing Sam Bennett in Tuesday's tilt due to upper-body tightness, the second line center will be a game-time decision, but skated during this morning’s skate and should be good to go, per Maurice.

A key factor for the Panthers with and without the puck, and a point-per-game player through 15 games, Bennett has tallied 15 points (nine goals, six assists) and 47 shots on goal this campaign.

The power forward is also tied with Reinhart for the team lead in power-play goals (3).

Getting the start in net tonight, Sergei Bobrovsky will look to slow down a Devils team that he’s fared well against during his career.

Between the pipes against New Jersey, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner boasts a 20-7-1 record, 2.45 goals against average and a .919 save percentage.

On the visiting side, the Devils enter tonight sitting at 11-6-2, including a 7-3-0 record on the road.

A goal scorer on Tuesday and one of the league’s most dynamic skaters, the Panthers know their game plan has to start and end with slowing down Hughes.

Averaging over 20 minutes of ice time, the 23-year-old speedster has registered 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) and a team leading 65 shots this season.

“We always got to be aware where they are,” said Forsling. “They’re fast, turn quick, and very skilled. You always want to be on the right side in the defensive zone.”

Likely getting the nod tonight for New Jersey, Jake Allen will make his seventh start this season.

Allen has posted a 3-2-1 record, 2.35 goals against average and a .914 save percentage this season.

THEY SAID IT

“I think have a lot of depth and we trust our defensemen.” – Gustav Forsling

“I’ve been interested in seeing Jesper (Boqvist) on the left side with that line for almost two or three weeks now. We haven’t had a chance to do it, so we’ll take a look at it tonight.” – Paul Maurice

FIVE CATS STATS

Sam Reinhart’s 26 special-teams goals (20 PPG & 6 SHG) in 2024 are the fifth most by an active player in a calendar year

Sam Reinhart has points in eight straight games

Florida ranks fifth in the League in hits (425)

Aleksander Barkov has 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 25 career games versus New Jersey

Sergei Bobrovsky has won nine straight games against New Jersey

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Evan Rodrigues

A.J. Greer – Tomas Nosek – Jonah Gadjovich

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt – Uvis Balinskis

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

RECENT TRANSACTIONS:

- Nov. 4: Signed F Gracyn Sawchyn to an entry-level contract

- Nov. 1: F Patrick Giles loaned to AHL Charlotte

- Oct. 25: Singed F Hunter St. Martin to an entry-level contract

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL

TV & Streaming: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Tickets: Click Here