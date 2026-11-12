‘On the right track’: Panthers loan forward Jack Devine to AHL

Devine saw 13:58 of ice time in win at Columbus on Tuesday

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By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers have loaned forward Jack Devine to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League, the organization announced on Thursday.

Recalled on Nov. 8, Devine appeared in one game for the Panthers, logging two shots on goal over 13:58 of ice time during a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

“Just got to play my game,” Devine, who made his NHL debut and appeared in six games with the Panthers last season, told reporters prior to his season debut in Columbus. “There are so many good players on this team that are there to help me get acclimated quickly.”

Heading back to the AHL, the 23-year-old will now look to keep building off a strong start.

Through 13 games with the Checkers, Devine, a seventh-round pick of the Panthers in the 2022 NHL Draft, has tallied 12 points, including scoring a team-leading nine goals.

In 79 career AHL games, he's posted 57 points (27G, 30A).

“He’s on the right track,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “We’re very, very happy with the way he’s playing in the American League. That’s the whole point of development.”

With Devine going back to the AHL, Sandis Vilmanis, who missed the last two games with an injury, will return to the lineup for the Panthers against the Detroit Red Wings tonight.

With puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. ET, click HERE to score tickets.

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