Bally Sports to Broadcast 70 Florida Panthers Games in 2023-24 Season

Hispanic Excellence: Standouts in Healthcare & Public Service

RECAP: Lightning 2, Panthers 0 (Preseason)

Samoskevich will have chance to shine in Orlando

For Lorentz, Perseverance Paid Off

Cats gearing up for regular season, enjoying preseason getaways

Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 35 Players

Panthers Kids Club Third Season Kicks Off, Memberships Available Now

RECAP: Senators 4, Panthers 2 (Preseason)

Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 48 Players

RECAP: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 2 (Preseason)

‘Perfect Timing’: Balinskis ready for first season in North America

Verhaeghe still sees room to grow after joining 40-goal club

RECAP: Hurricanes 4, Panthers 1 (Preseason)

Asplund looking to make the most of ‘fresh start’ with Panthers

Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Radio Network

Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 54 Players

Hispanic Excellence: Standouts in Education, Sports & Entertainment

POSTCARD: OEL Checks in from Orlando

Ekman-Larsson pens a letter to Panthers fans after a fun day at Universal Studios

By Florida Panthers
@FlaPanthers FloridaPanthers.com

Hey Panthers fans,

As I’m sure you saw, we had a great time at Universal Studios on Wednesday.

How can you not like that stuff?

I’m usually not a big fan of rollercoasters, but I actually got on some rides and it was a lot of fun. Honestly, it was also great just walking around and getting to talk to the guys. For a new guy like me coming into a new team, it was great getting to know the guys a little bit more at the parks.

After a team dinner, we went back for the scary stuff at night. I can tell you that it was nice to have some good guys and some big guys with you in those haunted houses. It was a lot of fun.

It’s been pretty easy to come and be involved with this group of guys. Everybody is just so nice. You can just tell. It felt like home the minute I got here. Everyone was trying to bring me in and just show me around and trying to help me out.

That’s kind of what I had heard about this team before I signed here. I knew it was going to be a good group of guys and an organization that takes care of its players. That was the thing I was least worried about coming in.

I’m probably going to say it every single day, but it really is a great group of guys. I love being here and it’s a great opportunity. The team already accomplished so much last year and there’s still improvements that can be made. I’m super excited.

It’s been a hard training camp, but that’s why you have training camp. It gets you ready for Game 1 and gets you comfortable with all the systems and dialed in for the season. With just two preseason games left, we’re all looking forward to getting going here soon.

See you back in Sunrise,

Oliver Ekman-Larsson

*As told to FloridaPanthers.com’s Jameson Olive