POSTCARD: OEL Checks in from Orlando

I’m usually not a big fan of rollercoasters, but I actually got on some rides and it was a lot of fun. Honestly, it was also great just walking around and getting to talk to the guys. For a new guy like me coming into a new team, it was great getting to know the guys a little bit more at the parks.

After a team dinner, we went back for the scary stuff at night. I can tell you that it was nice to have some good guys and some big guys with you in those haunted houses. It was a lot of fun.

It’s been pretty easy to come and be involved with this group of guys. Everybody is just so nice. You can just tell. It felt like home the minute I got here. Everyone was trying to bring me in and just show me around and trying to help me out.

That’s kind of what I had heard about this team before I signed here. I knew it was going to be a good group of guys and an organization that takes care of its players. That was the thing I was least worried about coming in.

I’m probably going to say it every single day, but it really is a great group of guys. I love being here and it’s a great opportunity. The team already accomplished so much last year and there’s still improvements that can be made. I’m super excited.

It’s been a hard training camp, but that’s why you have training camp. It gets you ready for Game 1 and gets you comfortable with all the systems and dialed in for the season. With just two preseason games left, we’re all looking forward to getting going here soon.

See you back in Sunrise,

Oliver Ekman-Larsson

*As told to FloridaPanthers.com’s Jameson Olive