POSTCARD: Getting Back on Track

Now, we’ve got another big test in Boston on Saturday.

There’s obviously a rivalry there going back to last year in the playoffs. It’s two teams that probably don’t like each other a whole lot. When our team is playing with an edge like that, it usually brings out the best in us. We’ve had some good games against them this year.

I’ve actually never been in a situation like this in my career where you clinch the playoffs with a lot of games left like we have. Throughout the season you’re just trying to build your game going into the playoffs, but you’ve got to get there first, which is a tough task. You want to be playing your best going into the playoffs. We had a stretch there, a 10-12 game block, that we didn’t necessarily like, but it’s always good to hit a little bit of adversity before the playoffs.

For us, it’s just about establishing our game right now, making sure it’s in a good spot and moving in the right direction. Last night was obviously a big step. It’s exciting to play teams like Boston. It forces you to play that playoff-style hockey. There won’t be much room out there. It’ll be physical, emotional, high-stakes hockey. They’re obviously four points ahead of us right now. We’re aware of that. It should be a good matchup to gear up for Game 1.

Honestly, when it comes to gearing up for the playoffs, I don’t think it gets much better.

I think there were probably some teams that underestimated us last year, but this year we know we’re going to get everyone’s best. We’ve already seen that throughout the regular season. We know we’re going to get Boston’s best tomorrow. They play well at home, they feed off their crowd. It’s a fun atmosphere to play in, so it should be a fun and emotional game.

We also brought in some great guys over the summer that should really help us when the playoffs get underway. I think it’s been a good mix. We keep it loose, but at the same time when the puck drops we’re a pretty serious group. We’ve got a funny bench. We’ve got a bunch of characters on the bench that make it fun to come to the rink every single day.

When we’re working and having fun on the bench, it’s usually when we’re playing our best.

I really think this team is great. We all get along really well. We’re a close-knit group and you can see it translate to the ice. This season has already been one of the favorites of my career. Hopefully, we can go on a nice long run and make it that much more memorable.

See you back in South Florida,

Nick Cousins

*As told to FloridaPanthers.com’s Jameson Olive