POSTCARD: Getting Back on Track

Hey Panthers fans,
It was nice to get back on track in Ottawa last night.
I think the last three weeks we’d kind of gotten away from our game and what makes us successful. We started off this road trip with two games where we weren’t happy with the way we played, so it’s nice to get back to feeling good about ourselves with a win like that.
Looking back, it was impressive to watch Steven Lorentz do what we did out there while not feeling great. For him to battle through that – blocking big shots, helping out on the PK – was great to see. I think he even led the team in hits.
There was actually a shift late in the game where I was supposed to take his spot because obviously he wasn’t doing well, but he looked over at me on the bench and was like, ‘No, no, I’m going.’ That just shows you the tremendous character he has as a player.
I mean, it’s a 6-0 game and he still wanted to be out there battling. That goes a long way in the dressing room. I’m happy for him. He’s worked hard all year and hasn’t complained once. For him to come on here over the last 3-4 weeks and play some of his best hockey, it’s been important for us.
I’m just happy for him. Stevie’s a great teammate.
Overall, I thought during the first 10 minutes against the Senators that our gaps were good, we were getting the puck in on the forecheck and making it hard on the other team. That’s what we have to do to have success. I think last night was a good step in the right direction.