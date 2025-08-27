Panthers to be featured on 15 national broadcasts in 2025-26 season

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers are once again ready for primetime.
Fresh off winning their second straight Stanley Cup, a franchise-record 15 of their 82 regular-season games have been chosen for national distribution for the 2025-26 season, the NHL announced on Wednesday.
Starting off on the big stage, the Panthers will kick off their quest for a three-peat and raise another championship banner when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN on Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. ET.
Later in the season, they’ll host the New York Rangers for the southernmost outdoor game in NHL history at the Discover 2026 NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot Park on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 on TNT.
Overall, the Panthers have six games on ESPN, six on TNT and three on ESPN+.
Of their 15 nationally broadcast games, seven will be played within the Atlantic Division.
The full slate of games is as follows:
- Oct. 7, 2025 | Panthers vs. Blackhawks | 5pm ET | ESPN
- Oct. 15, 2025 | Panthers @ Red Wings | 7pm ET | TNT
- Oct. 21, 2025 | Panthers @ Bruins | 7:30pm ET | ESPN
- Nov. 6, 2025 | Panthers @ Kings | 10:00pm ET | ESPN+
- Dec. 2, 2025 | Panthers vs. Maple Leafs | 7:30pm ET | ESPN+
- Dec. 11, 2025 | Panthers @ Avalanche | 9pm ET | ESPN
- Jan. 2, 2026 | Panthers vs. Rangers | 8pm ET | TNT
- Jan. 6, 2026 | Panthers @ Maple Leafs | 7:30pm ET | TNT
- Feb. 4, 2026 | Panthers vs. Bruins | 7pm ET | TNT
- Feb. 5, 2026 | Panthers @ Lightning | 7:30pm ET | ESPN+
- March 1, 2026 | Panthers @ Islanders | 6:30pm ET | ESPN
- March 3, 2026 | Panthers @ Devils | 7pm ET | TNT
- March 5, 2026 | Panthers @ Blue Jackets | 7pm ET | ESPN
- March 26, 2026 | Panthers vs. Wild | 7pm ET | ESPN
- April 15, 2026 | Panthers vs. Red Wings | 7pm ET | TNT
All non-nationally televised games will be broadcast locally on Scripps Sports and Panthers Plus.
To find out how to tune in this season, visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowToWatch.