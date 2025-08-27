Panthers to be featured on 15 national broadcasts in 2025-26 season

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers are once again ready for primetime.

Fresh off winning their second straight Stanley Cup, a franchise-record 15 of their 82 regular-season games have been chosen for national distribution for the 2025-26 season, the NHL announced on Wednesday.

Starting off on the big stage, the Panthers will kick off their quest for a three-peat and raise another championship banner when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN on Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. ET.

Later in the season, they’ll host the New York Rangers for the southernmost outdoor game in NHL history at the Discover 2026 NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot Park on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 on TNT.

Overall, the Panthers have six games on ESPN, six on TNT and three on ESPN+.

Of their 15 nationally broadcast games, seven will be played within the Atlantic Division.

The full slate of games is as follows:

Oct. 7, 2025 | Panthers vs. Blackhawks | 5pm ET | ESPN

Oct. 15, 2025 | Panthers @ Red Wings | 7pm ET | TNT

Oct. 21, 2025 | Panthers @ Bruins | 7:30pm ET | ESPN

Nov. 6, 2025 | Panthers @ Kings | 10:00pm ET | ESPN+

Dec. 2, 2025 | Panthers vs. Maple Leafs | 7:30pm ET | ESPN+

Dec. 11, 2025 | Panthers @ Avalanche | 9pm ET | ESPN

Jan. 2, 2026 | Panthers vs. Rangers | 8pm ET | TNT

Jan. 6, 2026 | Panthers @ Maple Leafs | 7:30pm ET | TNT

Feb. 4, 2026 | Panthers vs. Bruins | 7pm ET | TNT

Feb. 5, 2026 | Panthers @ Lightning | 7:30pm ET | ESPN+

March 1, 2026 | Panthers @ Islanders | 6:30pm ET | ESPN

March 3, 2026 | Panthers @ Devils | 7pm ET | TNT

March 5, 2026 | Panthers @ Blue Jackets | 7pm ET | ESPN

March 26, 2026 | Panthers vs. Wild | 7pm ET | ESPN

April 15, 2026 | Panthers vs. Red Wings | 7pm ET | TNT

All non-nationally televised games will be broadcast locally on Scripps Sports and Panthers Plus.

To find out how to tune in this season, visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowToWatch.