Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 30 Players

Forwards Grigori Denisenko, William Lockwood and Alexander True, and defenseman Matt Kiersted have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Florida’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. Additionally, goaltender Spencer Knight has been loaned to Charlotte.

Click HERE to download the Florida Panthers Training Camp Roster.

