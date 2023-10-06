News Feed

Can’t-Miss Home Games for the Panthers in 2023-24

RECAP: Panthers 6, Lightning 3

POSTCARD: OEL Checks in from Orlando

Bally Sports to Broadcast 70 Florida Panthers Games in 2023-24 Season

Hispanic Excellence: Standouts in Healthcare & Public Service

RECAP: Lightning 2, Panthers 0 (Preseason)

Samoskevich will have chance to shine in Orlando

For Lorentz, Perseverance Paid Off

Cats gearing up for regular season, enjoying preseason getaways

Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 35 Players

Panthers Kids Club Third Season Kicks Off, Memberships Available Now

RECAP: Senators 4, Panthers 2 (Preseason)

Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 48 Players

RECAP: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 2 (Preseason)

‘Perfect Timing’: Balinskis ready for first season in North America

Verhaeghe still sees room to grow after joining 40-goal club

RECAP: Hurricanes 4, Panthers 1 (Preseason)

Asplund looking to make the most of ‘fresh start’ with Panthers

Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 30 Players

By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the Panthers have reduced their training camp roster to 30 players.

Forwards Grigori Denisenko, William Lockwood and Alexander True, and defenseman Matt Kiersted have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Florida’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. Additionally, goaltender Spencer Knight has been loaned to Charlotte.

Click HERE to download the Florida Panthers Training Camp Roster.

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season.