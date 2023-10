Panthers Prospect Report: October 20, 2023

Welcome to the first edition of the Panthers Prospect Report.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Jack Devine

The Panthers 2022 7th round pick (221 overall) was named the NCHC Forward of the Week after registering 4 goals and 2 assists in Denver’s 7-3 and 5-2 victories over Alaska Fairbanks.

Devine’s hot start comes off a 31-point (14 goals, 17 assists) sophomore season.