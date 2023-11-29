Panthers Prospect Report: November 29, 2023

The Panthers Prospect Report is back as we near the quarter mark of the season.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Liam Arnsby

The physical North Bay Battalion captain has been making an impact on both sides of the puck this season in the OHL.

In the last five games, the seventh-round pick (214th overall) has notched six points (three goals, three assists) and a +4 plus/minus rating.

Coming off a strong season (30 points in 54 games) and postseason (11 points in 20 games) in 2022-23, Arnsby is on pace for career highs as he sits at nine points (four goals, five assists) over 16 games this season.

Strong in the dot, Arnsby is also winning 52% of his faceoffs.