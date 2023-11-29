Panthers Prospect Report: November 29, 2023

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

The Panthers Prospect Report is back as we near the quarter mark of the season.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Liam Arnsby

The physical North Bay Battalion captain has been making an impact on both sides of the puck this season in the OHL.

In the last five games, the seventh-round pick (214th overall) has notched six points (three goals, three assists) and a +4 plus/minus rating.

Coming off a strong season (30 points in 54 games) and postseason (11 points in 20 games) in 2022-23, Arnsby is on pace for career highs as he sits at nine points (four goals, five assists) over 16 games this season.

Strong in the dot, Arnsby is also winning 52% of his faceoffs.

Nathan Staios

After recording 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) for the Florida Everblades last season, Staios has found another level in his second season in the ECHL.

A former CHL and OHL Defenseman of the Year and son of longtime NHL defenseman Steve Staios, the 22-year-old defenseman already has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 13 games.

Over his last three games, Staios has posted four points on two goals and two assists.

Panthers Prospects 2023-24 Statistics

AHL/ECHL

  • Ryan McAllister | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 10GP, 5G, 3A, 8Pts
  • Patrick Giles | F | Age 23 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 17GP, 2G, 1A, 3Pts
  • Kai Schwindt | F | Age 19| Team: Sarnia Sting | 3GP, 0G, 0A, 0Pts
  • Mackie Samoskevich | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 14GP, 2G, 6A, 8Pts
  • Justin Sourdif | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 9GP, 2G, 6A, 8Pts
  • Santtu Kinnunen | D | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 17GP, 1G, 11A, 12Pts
  • Evan Nause | D | Age 20 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 7GP, 0G, 1A, 1Pts
  • Mike Benning | D | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 17GP, 3G, 2A, 5Pts
  • Matt Kiersted | D | Age 25 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 8GP, 1G, 0A, 1Pts
  • Lucas Carlsson | D | Age 26 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 17GP, 7G, 8A, 15pts
  • Zach Uens | D | Age 22 | Team: Florida Everblades | 5GP, 0G, 0A, 0Pts
  • Nathan Staios | D | Age 22 | Team: Florida Everblades | 13GP, 3G, 5A, 8Pts
  • Mack Guzda | G | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 2GP, GAA 2.02, SV%.930
  • Ludovic Waeber | G | Age 27 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 7GP, GAA 2.23, SV% .916
  • Spencer Knight | G | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 8GP, GAA 2.78, SV% .898

CHL

  • Sandis Vilmanis | F | Age 19 | Team: Sarnia Sting | 24GP, 7G, 14A, 21Pts
  • Gracyn Sawchyn | F | Age 18| Team: Seattle Thunderbirds | 9GP, 3G, 8A, 11Pts
  • Josh Davies | F | Age 19 | Team: Portland Winterhawks | 19GP, 17G, 11A, 28Pts
  • Liam Arnsby | F | Age 20 | Team: North Bay Battalion | 16GP, 4G, 5A, 9Pts
  • Luke Coughlin | D | Age 18 | Team: Rimouski Océanic | 24GP, 2G, 11A, 13Pts
  • Marek Alscher | D | Age 19 | Team: Portland Winterhawks | 21GP, 1G, 6A, 7Pts

USHL

  • Vladislav Lukashevich | F | Age 20 | Team: Tri-City Storm | 17GP, 3G, 6A, 9Pts

NCAA

  • Jack Devine | F | Age 20 | Team: University of Denver | 14GP, 13G, 11A, 24Pts
  • Owen Lindmark | F | Age 22 | Team: University of Wisconsin | 9GP, 6G, 2A, 8Pts
  • Carter Berger | D | Age 24 | Team: Western Michigan University | 12GP, 1G, 3A, 4Pts
  • Tyler Muszelik | G | Age 19 | Team: University of New Hampshire | 5GP, GAA 3.77, SV% .873

Europe

  • Stepan Zvyagin | F | Age 19 | Team: Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk | 12GP, 6G, 10A, 16Pts
  • Yegor Korshkov | F | Age 27 | Team: Amur Khabarovsk | 36GP, 7G, 11A, 18Pts
  • Elliot Ekmark | F | Age 21 | Team: Almtuna IS | 18GP, 6G, 6A, 12Pts
  • Jakub Kos | F | Age 20 | Team: HC Kometa Brno | 8GP, 1G, 4A, 5Pts
  • Albert Wikman | D | Age 18 | Team: Färjestad BK J20 | 27GP, 3G, 10A, 13Pts
  • Kasper Puutio | D | Age 21 | Team: Pelicans | 25GP, 4G, 2A, 6Pts
  • Ludvig Jansson | D | Age 19 | Team: Luleå HF | 21GP, 0G, 2A, 2Pts
  • Kirill Gerasimyuk | G | Age 20 | Team: SKA-1946 St. Petersburg | 10GP, GAA 2.00, SV% .946
  • Olof Glifford | G | Age 18| Team: HV71 J20 | 12GP, GAA 2.81, SV% .905

