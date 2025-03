Panthers Prospect Report: March 21, 2025

The Florida Panthers Prospect Report is back with playoffs on the horizon.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Kai Schwindt

The 6-foot-4 forward has taken another step in his first full pro season.

In 60 games in the ECHL with Savannah, Schwindt has tallied 17 points (seven goals, ten assists).

Providing offense in key moments, Schwindt has racked up two points while shorthanded (goal, assist) and has netted two insurance goals for the Ghost Pirates.

During the last four games, the 21-year-old has notched a goal and two assists.