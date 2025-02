Panthers Prospect Report: February 19, 2025

Welcome back to another update from the Florida Panthers Prospect Report.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Gracyn Sawchyn

The 2023 second-round pick (63rd overall) has been cooking up in Edmonton.

In his last 10 games, Sawchyn has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) for the Oil Kings.

On the season, the high-flying center leads the team in goals (25), assists (37), points (62), plus/minus rating (19), shots (144), and is tied for first in shorthanded goals (three).

Sounding the goal horn often, the 20-year-old Alberta native has recorded six multi goal games, including most recently a two-goal performance on Feb. 17 against the Red Deer Rebels in the 5-2 win.