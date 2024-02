Panthers Prospect Report: February 16, 2024

Welcome back to another edition of the Panthers Prospect Report.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Nathan Staios

The 22-year-old defensemen is leading the way on the blue line for the Florida Everblades.

Only in his second year in the ECHL, Staios leads Everblades defensemen in goals (9), assists (12), points (21) and plus/minus rating (+11). He also sits sixth in points amongst all Florida skaters.

With 27 regular-season games still to go, Staios has already doubled his goal production (4) and nearly quadrupled his plus/minus rating (+3) from a year ago.

In the last six games alone, the 2023 Kelly Cup champion has found the back of the net three times.