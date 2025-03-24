Panthers on the Prowl: ‘A symbol of strength and perseverance’

FORT LAUDERDALE – Join the Prowl.

On Monday, at Baptist Health IcePlex, the American Cancer Society (ACS) announced the launch of ‘Panthers on the Prowl.’

Co-chaired by Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito and his wife, Julie, ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ is a Southeast Florida fundraising campaign with the goal of supporting cancer research, patient services and advocacy programs.

“Panthers on the Prowl is an opportunity to really show the creativity, passion, and excitement, while also contributing to the mission in an incredible way,” said ACS Southeast Region EVP Kimberly Jackson.

A unique way to support cancer research and raise awareness, people and businesses will have the opportunity to purchase, decorate and display a life-sized panther statue.

“We wanted to do something different,” said Julie Zito. “People want to be more involved in something unique, that other people can see.”

Inspired by the ‘Cows on Parade’ in Chicago, the panther statues will be seen all around South Florida – in front of businesses, in yards, on boats, and more.

“Julie’s idea,” Zito said on how the idea came to be. “We had a case of life-sized panthers arrive at our house, and when you’re asked to participate in something like this, you’re trying to come up with a creative way to raise money. Julie said, ‘why don’t we do this? It’ll be great.’”

Greater than just a symbol of a hockey or a cool display, the panther will symbolize much more.

“The way she (the statue) is standing, is just such a symbol of strength and perseverance,” said Julie.

Follow all news and pictures of ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ on X and Instagram @PanthersotProwl and to share your panther statue picture, use the hashtag #PanthersontheProwl.

How to join the Prowl:

Secure your Panther: Visit cancer.org/panthersontheprowl

Design your Panther: Use your panther sculpture for team-building, or collaborate with a local artist or school to bring your vision to life.

Exhibit your Panther: Display your creation in a high-profile location to spark conversation and awareness.

Promote your Panther: Use #panthersontheprowl to share your commitment to the cause. Follow @PanthersOTProwl on X and Instagram and share your story ‘I Joined the Prowl Because’

Parade your Panther: Display your panther alongside others, connect with the community, and celebrate the impact of this united effort.