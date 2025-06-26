Florida Panthers Acquire Two Draft Picks from the Washington Capitals

25_WSH_Sourdif_Trade_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zitoannounced today that the club has acquired the Washington Capitals second-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft and their sixth-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft in exchange for forward Justin Sourdif.

Sourdif, 23, was originally selected by the Panthers in the third round (87th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He skated in four games for Florida between 2023-24 and 2024-25, scoring one goal.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions!

Bobrovsky shines in playoffs again, completes Stanley Cup repeat with Panthers

