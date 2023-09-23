Panthers Announce Sell Out of Lower-Level Territory Memberships

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that lower-level Territory Memberships are sold out for the 2023-24 regular season. Fans can still purchase a very limited number of single games, Flex Plan, lower-level group tickets or upper-level Territory Memberships by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/TicketCentral.

“We are thrilled to share that after the excitement in the market building for the past decade, but especially the past two seasons, all lower-level Territory Memberships have sold out at Amerant Bank Arena,” said Chief Revenue Officer Shawn Thornton. “Reach out to speak with a member of our sales and service staff today to learn about limited remaining options for the upcoming 30th anniversary season.”

As the official ticketing partner of the Panthers, fans and guests should visit SeatGeek.com to purchase all single game tickets and create an account today. Tickets to all Amerant Bank Arena events including hockey, concerts, shows and more can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or via the Official Panthers Mobile app.

Anyone who has already purchased tickets to an upcoming Amerant Bank Arena event through Ticketmaster must connect their Florida Panthers ticket account to their SeatGeek account to transition their tickets over to SeatGeek by visiting SeatGeek.com/Panthers/Verify.

Those interested in signing up for more information on Panthers ticket packages and memberships can fill out this interest form. 2023-24 Territory Members who purchase now and renew next season will receive top priority to gain access to lower bowl memberships for the 2024-25 season and beyond.

The first chance to catch the Cats on the ice this year is Sept. 25 when the Panthers host a preseason doubleheader against the Nashville Predators. Click here for information on tickets and how fans can attend the game and fundraise for their favorite nonprofits.

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form.