Original Panthers return for '90’s Night' in Sunrise

Skrudland, Lindsay, Fitzgerald and Sheppard honored as Panthers celebrate 90's Night

By Jameson Olive
SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers turned back the clock.

As part of the organization’s ongoing 30th Anniversary celebration, the Panthers celebrated “90's Night” during their matchup against the Los Angeles Kings at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Harkening back to their inaugural season in 1993-94, the Panthers went full retro-mode during the game, switching up the in-game entertainment and graphics to fit the vibrant and unique style of the decade.

Prior to taking the ice, players were featured in a “Full House” style intro video.

Welcoming back several key players from the team’s unforgettable run to the Stanley Cup Final in 1996, Panthers legends Brian Skrudland, Bill Lindsay, Ray Sheppard and Tom Fitzgerald were honored.

“I’ve never had ties to anywhere like I do here,” said Lindsay, who works with the Panthers as a radio analyst and in the community. “From that aspect, this became my home. Thirty years later, where I live now is five miles away from where I stayed for during training camp. It’s kind of surreal.”

Nearly three decades removed from bringing fans to their feet with his clutch goals, Fitzgerald got the crowd fired up before the game by banging the drum and leading a “Let’s go, Panthers!” chant.

The original captain of the Panthers, Skrudland dropped the ceremonial first puck.

Sending support from afar, John Vanbiesbrouck and Scott Mellanby sent video messages that were played in-game.

Watching the Panthers claw their way to the Stanley Cup Final last season, the “Year of the Rat” crew were reminded of their own special run that helped hockey take off in South Florida.

“I’d say there’s a lot more talent on this team than we had,” said Fitzgerald, drawing some laughs from Lindsay and Sheppard. “But we were highly competitive. We had great goaltending, great discipline. We played how we needed to play to forge forward. This team does the same thing. You saw last year where they were, where they had to get to and where they ended up.”

In addition to singing the anthem, American singer, songwriter and record producer Montell Jordan (of this is “This Is How We Do It” fame) performed a special concert during the first intermission.

Fans in attendance also received a special 90s-inspired puck on egress.

